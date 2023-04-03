Texas teen Karmelo Anthony will receive his high school diploma but will not be allowed to participate in the Centennial High School graduation ceremony, according to the Frisco Independent School District.
Blavity reported that Anthony, now 18, was released on a $250,000 bond initially set at $1 million for allegedly fatally stabbing fellow track athlete Austin Metcalf, 17, during an argument at a track meet on April 2.
What is Karmelo Anthony being charged with?
He was charged with one count of first-degree murder and was required to wear an ankle monitor and seek approval before leaving his home. If he violates these terms, he will immediately be arrested and sent back to jail.
While Anthony has admitted to stabbing Metcalf, he claims it was an act of self-defense, alleging the 17-year-old put his hands on him. He has not returned to school since the incident.
What were the agreements made on Karmelo Anthony’s behalf to receive his diploma?
Next Generation Action Network, an organization representing him, said earlier in May that he had enough credits to complete the school year without attending the final month. Under an agreement with Frisco ISD, Anthony will graduate and receive his diploma but will not “participate in any graduation activities,” according to a news release, per WFAA.NGAN said, per CBS News Texas, that Anthony’s “3.7 GPA and completion of all graduation requirements mean he can graduate without attending the final month and a half of the academic year.”
“We are proud to share that Karmelo Anthony will graduate and receive his high school diploma, and that his academic achievements will not be disrupted,” said Minister Dominique Alexander, president of NGAN, per CBS News Texas. “As the largest social justice organization in North Texas, NGAN has worked diligently alongside the Anthony family’s legal team to bring about this fair and student-focused resolution. This is a moment of dignity for Karmelo and a reminder of the power of advocacy done right.”
What Frisco ISD says about the reports
Superintendent Dr. Mike Waldrip clarified in an email to Centennial High School parents, students and staff that “no student who commits a serious criminal offence (Title V felony) is permitted to participate in the graduation ceremony,” according to Fox 4 News and NBCDFW.
The district then said it could not discuss Anthony’s records but pointed out “multiple inaccuracies” reported by the media that “could lead to misunderstanding or misrepresentation,” per Fox 4.
“It is disheartening that the incredible accomplishments and achievements of our Centennial seniors may be dampened by needless fear-mongering, attention-seeking, and media vitriol. Our students, staff, and community deserve better,” Superintendent Waldrip said in part in his letter.
“Frisco ISD does not condone violence or crime in our schools or at our events and will not reward or celebrate those who hurt others. We work to ensure every student is safe to learn and feels part of our culture of respect, honor, and integrity,” he added.
Frisco ISD’s last day of school is May 21, followed by Centennial High School’s graduation ceremony on May 22.