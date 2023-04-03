Blavity reported that Anthony, now 18, was released on a $250,000 bond initially set at $1 million for allegedly fatally stabbing fellow track athlete Austin Metcalf, 17, during an argument at a track meet on April 2.

What is Karmelo Anthony being charged with?

He was charged with one count of first-degree murder and was required to wear an ankle monitor and seek approval before leaving his home. If he violates these terms, he will immediately be arrested and sent back to jail.

While Anthony has admitted to stabbing Metcalf, he claims it was an act of self-defense, alleging the 17-year-old put his hands on him. He has not returned to school since the incident.