Investigators in Frisco, Texas have launched a probe after perpetrators allegedly doxed Collin County Judge Angela Tucker, who reduced the $1 million bond for 17-year-old Karmelo Anthony.

He’s accused of fatally stabbing his peer, Austin Metcalf, at a track meet. According to Fox 4, the unidentified hackers have been publishing the judge’s personal address on social media following her decision to reduce the bond to $250,000.

How are the authorities handling Judge Angela Tucker’s doxxing?

The Collin County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that their “priority remains ensuring the judge’s safety and appropriate security measures have been implemented.” Former Dallas County assistant district attorney Russell Wilson said judges are especially at risk in high-profile cases such as the one involving Anthony and Metcalf as investigators continue to see an increase in the number of private information being leaked online.

“Certain information is publicly available. But judges and individuals in law enforcement do have a statute that allows them to remove some of their information from being publicly available. And so publication of that information with the intent to cause harm or for them to get a threat is a crime in Texas,” Wilson said, per Fox 4.

The sheriff’s office added that it’s “coordinating with the FBI and our Fusion Center to monitor for any concerning rhetoric or propaganda that could incite violence.”

What happened between Karmelo Anthony and Austin Metcalf?

Metcalf, the 17-year-old Memorial High School student-athlete, was killed at a track meet on April 2. Witnesses said Anthony, who is from Centennial High School, had a confrontation with Metcalf. As the confrontation broke out between the two teens, Anthony allegedly reached into a bag and stabbed Metcalf. Anthony, now charged with first-degree murder, is on house arrest after the judge reduced his bond to $250,000.