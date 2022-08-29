Following life-threatening comments, notes and random visitors showing up at their Frisco home, the judge approved that 17-year-old Karmelo Anthony could transfer from his residence to a private location for personal safety measures.

As Blavity reported, Anthony (not to be confused with the NBA icon) was charged with first-degree murder for the fatal stabbing of Anthony Metcalf at a track meet on April 2. The suspect claimed it was a case of self-defense. In a recent court hearing, he was released from jail on bond after the bond amount decreased from $1 million to $250,000. Although he was released on April 14, he was confined to his residence by a court order.

NGAN cites escalating threats as reason for moving the teen to a safer location

The Next Generation Action Network, or NGAN, an organization that lobbies for “social change and equality for all” and is currently supporting the Anthony family throughout this case, shared the news that the decision to relocate the teen was made to “ensure his immediate safety,” per Fox 4 News.

The community organization shared in a news release that there was an “alarming increase in death threats, continued harassment, and physical intimidation targeted at the family’s home.” According to the release, individuals have been seen lingering near and photographing the property, sending fake food deliveries, mailing unsettling items such as Austin Metcalf’s obituary, and repeatedly driving past the family’s home to instill fear. To show how serious the matter is, NGAN included screenshots and videos of these referenced threats in the official statement.

“We are sharing images and documentation of the threats the family has faced this past weekend to make the public aware of the dangerous atmosphere that has been created — an atmosphere fueled by organized hate, systemic racism, and intentional misinformation,” Minister Dominique Alexander, president of NGAN, said in the news release.

Protest outside stadium sparks arrests as safety concerns for the Anthony family grow

Additionally, there was a demonstration held outside Kuykendall Stadium in Frisco, Texas, on Saturday, and two individuals were arrested following tensions between protesters and counterprotesters. The event was organized by Jake Lang, a Florida resident facing charges related to the Jan. 6 Capitol breach. Participants carried signs with phrases like “Protect White Americans” and “Demand Karmelo Anthony be put back in prison until trial.” According to Frisco police, one of the arrests stemmed from the use of pepper spray during a confrontation. City officials indicated that most of those involved appeared to be from outside the local area.

NGAN stated that its in-house security personnel are collaborating with local authorities to help protect the family’s well-being.

“It is both heartbreaking and infuriating to see the depths of hate and bigotry still alive and well in our society,” Alexander stated in the news release. “No family should have to live under siege simply because they are demanding their constitutional rights. We will not be silent, and we will not back down. We are committed to doing whatever is necessary to protect this family and to ensure that justice is pursued without intimidation or fear.”