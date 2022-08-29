Katt Williams is sharing his perspective on why Kamala Harris didn’t win the 2024 Presidential Election.
The outspoken comedian is on the road for his new Heaven On Earth Tour. While on stage in Los Angeles on Jan. 17, a fan recorded a video of him defending Black male voters, saying it was everyone else who failed the former Vice President.
“It ain’t Black men that let Kamala down. It was everybody the f*ck else. Nobody voted for this b*tch,” Williams said in the clip that’s since gone viral.
He added, “Women don’t vote for her. Indians didn’t vote for her. Jews didn’t vote for her. She married a Jew, and they did not vote for her. B**ches that wanted an abortion didn’t vote for her. It was sad. Sad, sad, sad.”
Williams also called out Harris for not addressing her supporters on the night of the election.
“I expected more of Kamala. It’s one thing to get your a** whooped but you still got to come out, ma’am,” he said. “She didn’t even show the f**k up for her own… She left her own sorority out there in the cold.”
Williams’ comments about Harris sparked some backlash across social media.
Contrary to Williams’ narratives suggesting that Black voters didn’t turn out for Harris, The Washington Post reported that 78% of Black men voted for Harris, which was only a point lower than their support for Joe Biden in 2020. Meanwhile, 92 percent of Black women voted for Harris, surpassing the percentage who voted for Biden in 2020.