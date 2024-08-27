Keenen Ivory Wayans is part of Hollywood royalty, having introduced his famous Wayans Family to the television and film industry. Keenen’s decades-long career has seen him excel in every facet of entertainment from acting to producing and directing. He is also a talented screenwriter, who was the mastermind behind the adored sketch comedy series, In Living Color. This series ran for five seasons from 1990 to 1994, helping to launch the careers of Jim Carrey, Jamie Foxx, Jennifer Lopez, and the Wayans Family as a whole.

Keenen’s contributions to the culture were celebrated in February 2025 when he along with his famous loved ones were inducted into the NAACP Image Awards’ Hall of Fame. While Keenen was not present at the ceremony, his relatives, Damon Wayans, Marlon Wayans, Damon Wayans Jr., and Kim Wayans, took the stage and dedicated much of their big moment to their older brother.

“We would not be here standing here if it wasn’t for our big brother, Keenen Ivory Wayans,” Marlon stated.

With such immeasurable talent, fans are asking, what is Keenen Ivory Wayans’ net worth in 2025. Let’s take a look at the many money moves made by this icon, who has opened doors for many.

Keenen Dropped Out of College To Follow His Dreams

Keenen entered the world on June 8, 1958, in Harlem, New York City. The second oldest of the ten Wayans siblings, Keenen. A devout scholar, he earned a scholarship to attend Tuskegee University, where he enrolled in the engineering program. However, he found that comedy was his passion, and just one semester before graduation, he took a chance and dropped out of college to follow his dreams.

From there, he began performing at The Improv in New York, where he met filmmaker Robert Townsend. He mentored Keenen, which led him to relocate to Los Angeles in 1980. In the city, Keenen got into the acting business, landing a recurring role as a soldier on the TV show For Love and Honor, which ran from 1983 to 1984. He also appeared on Hill Street Blues as an NFL wide receiver Raymond Jackson from 1981 to 1987. His first biggest break, which showcased his writing abilities, arrived in the 1987 film, Hollywood Shuffle. He co-wrote and co-starred in the film alongside Townsend. The film brought in $5.2 million at the box office on a $100,000 budget. From there, Keenen was able to create I’m Gonna Git You Sucka in 1988, another box office success, bringing in $13 million on a $3 million budget. Keenen wrote, directed, and starred in the blaxploitation parody film. With such success, Fox Broadcasting Company sought out Keenen to create In Living Color, which he created, wrote, and starred in.

The series notably earned a Primetime Emmy Award in 1990 for Outstanding Variety, Music or Comedy Series. Additionally, In Living Color won the 1992 Image Awards for Outstanding Comedy Series and the 1994 Image Awards for Outstanding Variety Series. While Keenen’s salary for In Living Color is unknown, it’s evident he saw a decent payday from the show, as well as his early theatrical releases. Keenen departed In Living Color in 1992, leaving the show to continue without him, though his resume continued to rack up accolades.

Life After ‘In Living Color’

Following his In Living Color exit, Keenen returned his attention to filmmaking, once again excelling in the field. His next movie, A Low Down Dirty Shame, arrived in 1994 to immense fanfare. Keenen once again wrote, directed, and starred in this classic action comedy, where he portrays investigator Andre Shame pursuing a drug lord. Jada Pinkett Smith starred alongside him in one of her earliest features as Peaches, the lead character’s trusted sidekick and assistant. The production cost approximately $10 million to create and earned $29.4 million.

Going back to his parody roots, Keenen produced 1996’s Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood, a spoof of several Black drama films such as the Hughes Brothers’ 1993 cult classic, Menace II Society and John Singleton’s Boyz in the Hood. Brothers Shawn and Marlon played the lead characters of two friends, who use elements from these films to put their hilarious spin on them. With a $3.8 million budget, Don’t Be a Menace saw $20.1 million in theaters, marking another victory for Keenen and the Wayans crew.

In 2000, one of Keenen’s most profitable franchises was launched, becoming a cultural phenomenon. Scary Movie, another spoof of famous horror movies, earned Keenen his biggest financial success as a director, grossing a staggering $278 million worldwide after only costing $19 million to make. While he didn’t star in this one, Shawn and Marlon did, helping further cement their relevance in the Wayans universe. Scary Movie 2 followed in 2001, this time with a much larger budget of $45 million and making $141.2 million.

Other notable movies include White Chicks in 2004 and Little Man two years later, both of which topped $100 million worldwide. Outside of his own creations, Keenen has worked on other projects, which have helped skyrocket other entertainers. He served as a judge on Last Comic Standing, starting in season eight, which premiered on May 22, 2014. His expertise was sought after to help showcase and critique aspiring comedians. Keenen remained as a judge through season nine, which debuted on July 22, 2015.

Keenen Spent Millions on an Exclusive Estate

Like most A-list stars of his caliber, Keenen has been strategic with his real estate purchases, as well as private. In 2007, he purchased $2.6 million for a house in Tarzana, California, which he owned for 13 years. The sprawling five-bedroom, seven-bathroom property is spread across 6,300 square feet, overlooking the El Caballero Country Club. It features a gym, sporting court, and as expected, a theater room. In November 2020, he placed the home on the market for $3.2 million, though it’s unclear why he wanted to offload the home. It’s unknown what property Keenen relocated to after exiting this home.

What is Keenen Ivory Wayans’ Net Worth?

With such gains, it’s no surprise that Keenen’s net worth in 2025 stands at $65 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. His history on the big and small screens, as well as his real estate moves, have bolstered this amount over the years. Though he’s not had an onscreen role in some time, the shoutout he received at the NAACP Image Awards’ Hall of Fame induction shows that his impact has held strong. Numerous stars, including his brothers, have him to thank for their road to fame, and he’s got the net worth to back it up.

Who is Keenen Ivory Wayans Married to Now?

Keenen Ivory Wayans was previously married to media personality and producer, Daphne Wayans. The couple wed in 2001 and share five children: Jolie, Nala, Keenen Jr, Bella, and Daphne. They divorced in 2006, though they remain close friends to this day. Having found professional success of her own, she was a part of the group that pitched Hollywood Exes to VH1, though she declined to appear in the first season, but joined in season two. Additionally, she co-produced the stand-up documentary, “Dying Laughing,” which was released in 2016. Keenen reportedly is not married currently.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much does Marlon Wayans make per show?

While the booking fee for Marlon cannot be fully verified, Celebrity Talent International lists his minimum fee range as being between $75,000 and $149,999. However, it’s likely the actual figure can fluctuate depending on factors such as the location and gig. Securing the famous Wayans for a film role is likely much higher.

Who is the oldest Wayans?

Dwayne Wayans, born August 22, 1956, is the oldest of the Wayans children. While he is much less public than his brothers, he is a writer and film score composer, having created original music for Damon Wayans’ hit show, My Wife and Kids, as well as In Living Color.