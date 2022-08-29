Planning the perfect Valentine’s Day can be a challenge. Between packed restaurants, scarce parking, and the dreaded possibility of settling for a meal you don’t actually want, the struggle is real. But for social media food critic Keith Lee, the most romantic moments don’t have to be complicated.

“DoorDash and my family go hand in hand,” Lee said.

“The most romantic thing is when you can sit down, order dinner, watch TV, and just enjoy each other’s presence,” he added. “DoorDash has been a big part of those nights.”

To make Valentine’s Day even smoother, DoorDash and has partnered with Lyft to offer perks that take the stress out of dinner plans. Members who link their accounts unlock discounts on rides, free Priority Pickup upgrades, and a complimentary three-month DashPass trial.

The viral food reviewer is bringing his signature approach to the holiday this year. To help people find the best local eats, Lee is sharing his favorite restaurant picks in Las Vegas, Dallas, and Houston through Lyft Rev. While his food tours have taken him worldwide, he still has his go-to spots for a cozy night in.

Photo: Courtesy Photo Provided

“I feel like Vegas DoorDash has the most diverse options,” he said, raving about Salt & Spoon’s steak and fries, bolognese, and super fresh pasta. “Those are usually hard to come by with takeout, but DoorDash makes it happen.”

Beyond the partnership perks, Lyft and DoorDash have also teamed up on a Nightlife Report , highlighting the best cities for late-night eats and entertainment—perfect inspiration for Valentine’s Day plans.

As a former DoorDash driver, Lee remembers making deliveries with his wife, Ronnie, until they had enough money for dinner. “Once we made enough money, we would go home and enjoy a quiet night in front of the TV,” he recalled.

Even though the couple is celebrating in the United Kingdom this year, they’re still using the apps to create memorable moments with their daughters before heading overseas.

For those looking to impress their person, Lee suggests a foolproof formula: “Edible Arrangements are a great customizable option at $20-$30,” he said. He also recommends getting flowers, snacks, and other favorite treats delivered straight to your loved one’s door.

Whether your vibe is a romantic dinner from the comfort of home or heading out for a night on the town, the right setup makes all the difference—and Lee’s got the recommendations to prove it.