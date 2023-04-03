“She was shaking, she was crying. That’s what I did it for. I ain’t take no money. I ain’t got no deal on the back end with them,” he explained. “I just want them to know that the community of Vegas is here with them and they are not alone. Now I’ll gladly say, today was mission accomplished.”

Later that evening, the owner’s son, Steve, shared a video on the establishment’s TikTok account, thanking Lee and the Las Vegas community for helping his family and the business.

“We did it guys! Thank you from the bottom of my heart. Everybody who came out to support our family business and, most importantly, to support my dad’s dream legacy business and building a successful restaurant operating on behalf of him,” Steve said. “Today was a very emotional day on New Year’s Eve. I didn’t expect this many people to come. I know the Keith Lee Effect is real. My dad has witnessed it when we first launched on February 14th of this year, 2023.”