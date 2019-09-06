Keke Wyatt is opening up about the challenges facing her youngest child, Ke’Zyah Jean Darring, who is living with a genetic disorder known as Trisomy 13. In an Instagram Live, Wyatt said her nearly 2-year-old son may be nonverbal due to the condition, which happens when a child has an extra chromosome. The 41-year-old mother of 11 children said Ke’Zyah is also struggling to sleep.

“He has sleep apnea so when he sleeps, he stops breathing so you got to watch that. Then on top of that, he doesn’t like to stay sleep for long and he’s starting to roll over and so you got to make sure he doesn’t,” Wyatt said, Essence reported.