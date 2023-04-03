Ken Flores, a stand-up comedian who helped promote Latinos in comedy, died on Jan. 28. He was 28-years-old. His cause of death is not yet known, but he appeared to have suffered cardiac arrest and no foul play is suspected, according to TMZ. Flores’ body was discovered at his home around 2 p.m. on Tuesday, the Los Angeles Times reported.
“It is with great sadness that we confirm the untimely passing of our friend, brother and son, Kenyi Flores,” his family wrote in a statement posted on Instagram on Wednesday. “Please respect our privacy at this time as we are all shocked and devastated by this loss.”
View this post on Instagram
The comedian was in the middle of his Butterfly Effect Tour and had just performed in Norcross, Georgia on Saturday. He had completed filming his very first comedy special, which hasn’t been released yet, according to People.
Per a 2023 interview he did with Comedy Gazelle, Flores, a Chicago native, became interested in comedy when his family moved to California, particularly after performing in an open mic night at a comedy club. He soon began performing at iconic venues like the Laugh Factory and the Comedy Store.
Flores helped create the comedy show LatinXL alongside comedian René Humberto Valdiviezo.
“We have so many words on how we feel about him and this loss that just wouldn’t fit here. He was a brother to all of us. A dear friend. An inspiration. And frankly the best. We knew what a force he was here and he took that to Hollywood and had the whole comedy scene there SHOOK,” the show wrote on social media.
View this post on Instagram
“LATINXL came from an idea over late night pre-pandemic convos and backyard covid shows to do something together- to break Latinos into opportunities that would usually be hard to land… while also getting our own stage to refine our comedy and enjoy our friendship while chasing our dreams,” it added. “We were so proud of Ken when he made it in his dream as a kid from Aurora. We were always rooting for him and continued to share stages to present day. LatinXL WOULD NOT exist without Ken. The XL was a nod to Ken for having an ‘XTRA large personality’ and being such a force…which crowds all over the country would inevitably love.”