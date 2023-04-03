The comedian was in the middle of his Butterfly Effect Tour and had just performed in Norcross, Georgia on Saturday. He had completed filming his very first comedy special, which hasn’t been released yet, according to People.

Per a 2023 interview he did with Comedy Gazelle, Flores, a Chicago native, became interested in comedy when his family moved to California, particularly after performing in an open mic night at a comedy club. He soon began performing at iconic venues like the Laugh Factory and the Comedy Store.