Temple University is set to launch a course focused on Kendrick Lamar.

According to WHYY, “Kendrick Lamar and the Morale of M.A.A.D City” will debut in the fall.

Timothy Welbeck, an assistant professor in the Philadelphia university’s Africology and African American Studies department, designed the course, which will examine K.Dot’s life through an Afrocentric view.

More on Timtohy Welbeck, who is behind the course

Welbeck, a civil rights lawyer whose scholarly works focus on culture, law and race, previously taught Temple’s “Hip-Hop and Black Culture” course. He stated, “Kendrick Lamar is one of the leading voices of his generation and has a keen ability to articulate various dynamics of Black life and the quest towards self-actualization. He particularly captures the narrative of marginalization and rising from it.”

Lamar has left an indelible mark on hip-hop and the world with his sharp commentary on Black culture through music. His critically acclaimed 2018 album, Damn, earned him the Pulitzer Prize for Music, the first time an artist outside of the classical or jazz genres received the honor.

What will the course cover?

Welbeck’s course will cover “the socioeconomic and cultural conditions of his hometown, Compton, California, and the urban policies that shaped the stories in his music,” along with “the evolution of West Coast hip-hop and its influence on Lamar’s sound and storytelling, diving deep into his discography,” WHYY reported.

The class will reportedly include collaborators of Lamar who’ll speak to students to share insights on his career and the music industry.