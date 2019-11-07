Team USA took silver and bronze in the men’s 200-meter at the Paris Olympics, with Kenny Bednarek taking silver and Noah Lyles landing bronze.

Lyles, the fastest man in the world, was the expected winner of the men’s 200 meters Thursday night, but the event did not turn out as anticipated. According to CBS Sports, the 200-meter dash, which was won by 21-year-old Letsile Tebogo representing Botswana, saw Lyles take home the bronze and resulted in him leaving the track in a wheelchair, later revealing that he tested positive for COVID-19 just two days prior, NBC News reported.

Bednarek goes back-to-back! 🥈



Kung Fu Kenny takes his second consecutive SILVER in the men’s 200m. #ParisOlympics pic.twitter.com/3a1aUIhFcK — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) August 8, 2024

NBC's Lewis Johnson and BBC confirmed that Noah Lyles (@LylesNoah) ran the Olympic 200m final with COVID.



Tested positive two days ago. He decided that he would run anyway.



Finished third for bronze in 19.70.#Paris2024 #Olympics #Athletics pic.twitter.com/i0TKFxsIi2 — Chris Chavez (@ChrisChavez) August 8, 2024

Though he expressed his intent to prepare for his signature event while being safe and aware of those around him, Lyles, who lives with asthma, shared that he never considered dropping out of the race he was pegged to win.



“My first thought was not to panic, thinking I’ve been in worse situations. I’ve run with worse conditions I’ve felt,” Lyles told NBC.

“We just took it day by day, tried to hydrate as much as possible, quarantined off. It’s taken its toll, for sure, but I’ve never been more proud of myself for being able to come out here, and getting a bronze medal, whereas last Olympics, I was very disappointed, and this time, I couldn’t be more proud.”



Team USA Track and Field also addressed Lyles’ health, writing, “Our primary commitment is to ensure the safety of Team USA athletes while upholding their right to compete. After a thorough medical evaluation, Noah chose to compete tonight. We respect his decision and continue to monitor his condition closely.”



Lyles wore a mask before and after the event and required medical assistance after the race, which took him 19.70 seconds to finish and secure the bronze. His best in the 200 meters is 19.31 seconds, which set a national record during the 2022 World Championships. His best of this season is 19.53, set at the U.S. Olympic Trials in June.



CBS Sports reported that before the Paris Olympics, the International Olympic Committee began treating COVID-19 like other respiratory illnesses, meaning athletes and teams could decide their ability to compete.



Lyles was slated to run the upcoming 4×100-meter relay but dropped out.



He wrote on social media:

First I want to thank God for getting me through this entire Olympics! Second I want to congratulate @LetsileTebogo3 @kenny_bednarek and everyone else on an amazing Olympic 200m final. Finally I want to thank everyone for the supportive messages. I believe this will be the end of my 2024 Olympics. It is not the Olympics I dreamed of but it has left me with so much Joy in my heart. I hope everyone enjoyed the show. Whether you were rooting for me or against me, you have to admit you watched, didn’t you?😜 See you next time Sincerely, Your world’s fastest man for the next 4 years!

First I want to thank God for getting me through this entire Olympics! Second I want to congratulate @LetsileTebogo3 @kenny_bednarek and everyone else on an amazing Olympic 200m final. Finally I want to thank everyone for the supportive messages. I believe this will be the end of… pic.twitter.com/sfKOpLljAS — Noah Lyles, OLY (@LylesNoah) August 9, 2024

Meanwhile, Tebogo’s win earned him a new title: youngest man to win gold in the men’s 200 meters since American runner Bobby Morrow in 1956. His win also makes him the first man from an African nation to win the event in Olympic history and marks Botswana’s first gold medal.

2 years ago he broke the 100m world U20 record with an epic celebration 🔥



Now he's the Olympic 200m champion 🙌



Letsile Tebogo everyone ‼️#Paris2024 #Olympics pic.twitter.com/6WtDYda4z6 — World Athletics (@WorldAthletics) August 9, 2024