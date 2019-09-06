Kevin Durant‘s chapter with the Phoenix Suns is over. Sources told ESPN that the NBA superstar is now traded to the Houston Rockets after weeks of speculation and rumors.

Durant is set to begin a new life in Houston. The Suns traded the 36-year-old to the Rockets for rising star Jalen Green, veteran Dillon Brooks, the No. 10 pick in this year’s draft and five second-round picks.

Details of the Kevin Durant trade

The trade will become official on July 6 when the new league year begins. Analysts expect Durant to give a major boost to the Rockets, who made the playoffs last year but lost in the first round. The All-Star forward will play alongside the Rockets’ rising stars Alperen Sengun and Amen Thompson, as well as veterans such as Fred VanVleet. He is also reuniting with head coach Ime Udoka, who coached Durant during his time with the Brooklyn Nets and USA Basketball.

What was Kevin Durant’s reaction to being traded?

It didn’t take long for fans to see a reaction from Kevin Durant after he got traded. The trade news broke as Durant was attending Fanatics Fest in New York, where some of the biggest celebrities and thousands of fans came together for a fun weekend. A video circulating on social media showed fans informing Durant about the trade as he was doing an interview on stage.

Kevin Durant found out he was being traded to the Rockets while he was on stage at Fanatics Fest.pic.twitter.com/rFAMwJZlWa — Front Office Sports (@FOS) June 22, 2025

A short time later, Durant spoke about the trade in an interview with Kay Adams.

“Being part of the Houston Rockets, I’m looking forward to it,” Durant told Kay Adams on Sunday. “Crazy, crazy last couple weeks, but I’m glad it’s over with.”

Durant played in 62 games this past season, averaging 26.6 points, 6.0 rebounds and 4.2 assists. For the past three seasons, Durant has averaged at least 25 points and 50% field goal shooting while shooting 40% on 3-pointers. However, it was a disastrous season for the Suns as they missed the playoffs and fell short of expectations.