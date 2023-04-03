Kevin Durant has been at the center of trade rumors since the Phoenix Suns’ 2024–2025 season ended. He has since been linked to several NBA teams, with the Knicks being the latest franchise reportedly interested in him.
On Tuesday, ESPN NBA insider Brian Windhorst spoke on Get Up about Durant’s current situation with the Suns and mentioned that Durant could return to New York, possibly wearing a Knicks uniform.
“I do believe Kevin Durant will be traded in the coming weeks,” Windhorst said.
Durant has one year left on his contract with the Phoenix Suns
Several teams are reportedly interested in Durant, but other factors come into play — namely, the time remaining on his contract with the Suns. He has one year left with the organization with a cap hit of $54.7 million during the 2025-26 season, SNY reported.
Durant would also be listed as an unrestricted free agent by next season.
According to Windhorst, a “key factor moving forward” is whether Durant, 36, will be involved in the trade process and whether the franchise will allow it.
What could it take for Durant to play for the Knicks?
The only realistic path for the Knicks to land Durant would be through a deal involving one of New York’s star players.
“The way the Knicks get this done is Karl-Anthony Towns,” Windhorst said. “It has to do with the trade rules. It has to do with stuff like that. The Knicks would have to trade three rotation players otherwise. Just keep that in mind when you dream of your Knicks trades.”
Karl-Anthony Towns, 29, has three years remaining on his contract with the Knicks. His cap hit is set at $53.1 million for next season, rising to $57 million in 2026–27 and $61 million in 2027–28, per SNY.
In addition to Durant, Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo was initially among the big names linked to trade speculation involving the Knicks. However, neither the power forward nor the Bucks have expressed interest in a trade, according to Yahoo Sports.
The only remaining star linked to New York is Durant, but according to SNY’s Ian Begley, a Durant trade to the Knicks is “very unlikely to happen.”
“I would guess that that does not come to fruition,” Begley said on ESPN New York. “I think at the end of the day, getting something to the finish line, I would be very surprised if he ended up here in New York for many different reasons. And so If I’m a Knicks fan and I’m wondering, ‘Hey, which way are they gonna go, are they gonna trade for Giannis, trade for KD, where are they going?’ I would not put a ton of stock in anything you see on Durant and the Knicks at this point.”