In addition to Durant, Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo was initially among the big names linked to trade speculation involving the Knicks. However, neither the power forward nor the Bucks have expressed interest in a trade, according to Yahoo Sports.

The only remaining star linked to New York is Durant, but according to SNY’s Ian Begley, a Durant trade to the Knicks is “very unlikely to happen.”

“I would guess that that does not come to fruition,” Begley said on ESPN New York. “I think at the end of the day, getting something to the finish line, I would be very surprised if he ended up here in New York for many different reasons. And so If I’m a Knicks fan and I’m wondering, ‘Hey, which way are they gonna go, are they gonna trade for Giannis, trade for KD, where are they going?’ I would not put a ton of stock in anything you see on Durant and the Knicks at this point.”