“Her loss is heartbreaking, not only for her family and friends but for everyone who believes in justice and equality,” former Sedgwick County Commissioner Lacey Cruse wrote in a Facebook post, according to the news outlet. “May her work, her message, and her spirit continue to inspire and create change. Gone too soon but never forgotten.”

Cruse referred to Duggins as “a brave and beautiful soul, a light in the fight for civil rights.”

The attorney graduated from Wichita State University before pursuing her studies at Harvard Law School. The Ivy League institution was among those who paid tribute to Duggins on social media.