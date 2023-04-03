The fire was reported to 911 around 8:30 p.m. on Nov. 4. About 40 firefighters were called to the scene, according to a news release from the Knoxville Fire Department. Two trucks and four firefighters were still on location in the early hours of Nov. 5.

Authorities believe the fire was a deliberate attempt of arson, cooking or warming. Investigators are still looking into the fire, according to Knoxville Fire Department Assistant Chief Mark Wilbanks.