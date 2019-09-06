Dozens of Kohl’s locations across the U.S. are preparing to close for good on Saturday. The closures include several locations in California and stores in Alabama, Arkansas, Colorado, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, and Virginia.
Why is Kohl’s closing multiple stores?
As it prepares to close several stores this weekend, Kohl’s has announced that many of its locations are underperforming. According to USA Today, the company revealed its plans earlier this year, saying 27 underperforming stores will be closed by April.
“While Kohl’s continues to believe in the health and strength of its profitable store base, these specific locations were underperforming stores,” the company said in a January 2025 press release, per USA Today.
Kohls also said all employees have been informed about the closures and they are “offered a competitive severance package or the ability to apply to other open roles at Kohl’s.”
USA Today reported that Kohl’s stores experienced a significant struggle in the final quarter of 2024, with sales declining by 9.4%.
What are some other changes coming to Kohl’s amid the closures?
Kohl’s has announced that it’s cutting 10% of its corporate workforce and also terminating Amazon returns in some stores, USA Today reported. In May, the company plans to close its e-commerce fulfillment site located in San Bernardino, California, which has been operating since 2010. The company will still operate 1,120 stores after the upcoming closures.
Full list of Kohl’s stores closing on Saturday
Here’s the list, per Newsweek:
- Spanish Fort, Alabama: 21000 Town Center Ave.
- Little Rock West, Arkansas: 13909 Chenal Pkwy.
- Balboa (San Diego), California: 5505 Balboa Ave.
- Encinitas, California: 134 N El Camino Real
- Fremont, California: 43782 Christy St.
- Mountain View, California: 350 Showers Dr.
- Napa, California: 1116 1st St.
- Pleasanton, California: 4525 Rosewood Dr.
- Point West (Sacramento), California: 1896 Arden Way
- San Rafael, California: 5010 Northgate Dr.
- San Luis Obispo, California: 205 Madonna Rd.
- Westchester, California: 8739 S Sepulveda Blvd.
- Arapahoe Crossing (Aurora), Colorado: 6584 S Parker Rd.
- Duluth Georgia: 2050 W Liddell Rd.
- Boise, Idaho: 400 N Milwaukee St.
- Plainfield, Illinois: 11860 S Route 59
- Spring Hill (West Dundee), Illinois: 3000 Spring Hill Ring Rd.
- Stoughton, Massachusetts: 501 Technology Center Dr.
- East Windsor, New Jersey: 72 Princeton Hightstown Rd.
- Blue Ash, Ohio: 4150 Hunt Rd.
- Forest Park (Cincinnati), Ohio: 100 Cincinnati Mills Dr.
- Portland Gateway, Oregon: 10010 NE Halsey St.
- Pottstown, Pennsylvania: 351 W Schuylkill Rd.
- North Dallas, Texas: 18224 Preston Rd.
- Riverton, Utah: 13319 S 3600 W Ste 13LOT
- Herndon, Virginia: 2100 Centreville Rd.
- Williamsburg, Virginia: 100 Gristmill Plz