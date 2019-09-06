Dozens of Kohl’s locations across the U.S. are preparing to close for good on Saturday. The closures include several locations in California and stores in Alabama, Arkansas, Colorado, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, and Virginia.

Why is Kohl’s closing multiple stores?

As it prepares to close several stores this weekend, Kohl’s has announced that many of its locations are underperforming. According to USA Today, the company revealed its plans earlier this year, saying 27 underperforming stores will be closed by April.

“While Kohl’s continues to believe in the health and strength of its profitable store base, these specific locations were underperforming stores,” the company said in a January 2025 press release, per USA Today.

Kohls also said all employees have been informed about the closures and they are “offered a competitive severance package or the ability to apply to other open roles at Kohl’s.”

USA Today reported that Kohl’s stores experienced a significant struggle in the final quarter of 2024, with sales declining by 9.4%.

What are some other changes coming to Kohl’s amid the closures?

Kohl’s has announced that it’s cutting 10% of its corporate workforce and also terminating Amazon returns in some stores, USA Today reported. In May, the company plans to close its e-commerce fulfillment site located in San Bernardino, California, which has been operating since 2010. The company will still operate 1,120 stores after the upcoming closures.

Full list of Kohl’s stores closing on Saturday

Here’s the list, per Newsweek: