Rapper Lady London has always been in a league of her own, and the music industry is no exception.
Her love for rapping stems from a deep admiration for written works, and she didn’t realize that she possessed the gift of storytelling through rap until shortly after embarking on her journey within the genre.
“I believe it was around 2019 — a few months after I began rapping,” she said in an interview with Blavity. “I’ve always been a student of literature. In school, I loved reading stories that painted vivid imagery through words. I guess I took that concept and applied it to my rap style and subsequently to my music videos. It’s important to me that even those are narratives.”
London’s approach to music-making extends far beyond going into the studio to lay down tracks.
“I’m inspired by experiences, mostly — not all of them are even my own. Music is an expression,” she said. “I’m inspired by my travels, my interactions, my relationships. And the conversations I have with my friends are the catalysts for a lot of my subject matter because I try to speak for the masses — speak to experiences beyond my encounters. That’s my process, going in the booth … reaching people where they are.”
Recently, she partnered with Ciroc during the launch of its latest Limonata vodka flavor, a spirit that she says also happens to be a reflection of how she shows up in the world.
“The qualities that mirror the Ciroc Limonata spirit within me are a commitment to vibrancy, elegance, versatility and celebration of moments,” London said. “I believe in celebrating life’s pleasures, anytime, anywhere, and creating an atmosphere reminiscent of vacation. Limonata just feels like luxury to me.”
After attending Howard University before ultimately transferring to the University of Southern California, where she studied and received a master’s degree in science, the “Do Something” emcee’s original goal was to become an orthopedic surgeon, but life had other plans.
“The biggest personal lesson for me was learning the essence of timing paired with natural phenomena. While the culture of the music business is fast-paced and trends are quick to fade, I’ve learned that keeping steady motion and cohesion is better than chasing short-lived moments,” London said. “In an industry where everyone is trying to ride waves, I find it more important to be the water.”
What’s more, she also spoke to the comparisons that people have made between her and rap legend JAY-Z, a fellow New York native.
“It’s an honor to be compared to or thought to be of the same lyrical caliber as someone like Hov. He has such an eloquent, yet unorthodox approach to rap — one that was entirely curated and perfected by him,” the Bronx native said. “I think the thing I admire most about Jay, and hope to mirror in my own career, is his evolution throughout his tenure in the game.”
“From 1989 to now, as a consumer, we were able to take the journey with him, as his subject matter came as a direct reflection of him becoming who he always knew he’d be,” she continued. “I love that he always rapped from the perspective of where he was at that moment, and didn’t shy away from it. From Reasonable Doubt to 4:44, we saw 21 years of spiritual, financial and mental growth. So I wear the title of female Jay as a badge of honor. And hope to lyrically uphold the standard, God willing.”
As far as what’s next for Lady London, the emcee said her hope is to connect with fans in real life, to potential tour and to create new music.
“I hope to see and interact with more of my supporters,” she said. “Prioritizing my peace of mind, and setting clear goals and intentions!”