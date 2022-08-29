The 28-year-old entrepreneur bet on herself many years ago, and her hard work has paid off. When her beauty store opens soon, she will be the first person in American history to have a hair supply franchise inside a food market center.

“No, it wasn’t enough for me to have my products SCANNING in 1200+ doors. It wasn’t enough when I saw seven figures. It’s not gonna be enough until everyone around me is able to create generational wealth, generational joy, and generational health because of my mission-focused company,” she captioned an Instagram post announcing the exciting news. “I don’t really ‘flex,’ because it’s not really my personality — BUT HUMBLY, I’m letting the internet world know I’ve worked my ENTIRE BEHIND OFF FOR YEARS to get here — and I’m JUST getting started! 🥂”