Laila Ali’s recent photos of her two children, Curtis Muhammad Conway Jr. and Sydney J. Conway, demonstrate how quickly time passes, but also reveal that her son resembles her late father, the renowned boxer and activist Muhammad Ali.
According to Essence, the 46-year-old shared a reel of Curtis, 16, on her Instagram account, and the features he shares with his grandfather are apparent.
“My son is 15. Look how huge he looks in the pediatricians office getting a physical for his sports team. 6’1 215lbs. Lookin’ just like an ALI! My father would have loved to see this boys face looking just like his. I thank God he doesn’t want to fight…But if he did…Heavyweight…that would be…whew!” Laila wrote in the caption of an Aug. 16 post featuring the teen.
Fans took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the resemblance and note how much Curtis has grown.
“He’d probably say something like ‘ah boy you think you’re pretty like me huh? I ain’t scared of you Youngin! Somebody call the Law cause you stole my face!’ 😂” one social media user wrote.
“I just know this isn’t the baby that was in the Louis Vuitton ad with your Dad 🥹,” another wrote.
“When I tell you the is young man looks EXACTLY like his Grandfather my goodness!!!!! Whew!!!! 💚” a third person commented.
Laila also had another nostalgic moment when she shared a reel last week of Curtis dressed in a black suit and headed to homecoming.
“On the way to homecoming. Where did the years go….still my baby!😍(Only reason he has those shoes on in the house is because they’re brand new 🤣),” the proud mom wrote in the post’s caption.
Laila also posts about her 13-year-old daughter, Sydney, who Laila noted looks just like her husband, former NFL star Curtis Conway.
“♥️ My favorite girl ever! Daddy face☺️#🤎Family,” Laila wrote in the caption of a photo featuring herself, Sydney, and her husband.
In recent years, Laila has become a health advocate, and she released a cookbook in 2018 titled Food for Life: Delicious & Healthy Comfort Food From My Table to Yours! to help others transition to a healthier lifestyle.