Yamal, who was 16 throughout most of the tournament, celebrated his 17th birthday the day before the final. Not only did he make history by becoming the youngest player to appear at the Euro, he is also the youngest to score in the tournament and the youngest to play in a final.

“This is the best (birthday) gift I could have asked for. It’s a dream come true,” Yamal said, according to the Associated Press. “It got tough when they tied the score, but I don’t know what this team is made of because we always fight back.”