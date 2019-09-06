Donald Trump has commuted former Chicago gang leader Larry Hoover, who was serving a life sentence at a Colorado prison after being convicted of murder and several other federal charges. According to ABC News, the White House confirmed the news on Wednesday.

Hoover was serving a 200-year sentence on state charges in Illinois for murdering 19-year-old William “Pooky” Young, who was a drug dealer in his neighborhood. As he was also convicted of federal charges in 1997, Hoover was sentenced to six life terms. The federal charges included conspiracy and extortion, as well as running a criminal enterprise from prison, NBC Chicago reported.

What’s next for Larry Hoover now that Trump commuted his sentence?

While Hoover is now set to be released from federal custody, he is still required to serve his 200-year sentence in Illinois. According to CBS News, it’s not clear how soon Hoover will be released from federal custody.

What are Larry Hoover’s attorneys saying after Trump commuted his sentence?

Attorney Justin Moore expressed relief on X, formerly Twitter, by writing: “After nearly 30 years in federal solitary and over 50 years behind bars, Larry Hoover has been granted executive clemency by President Trump. His federal life sentence is over. Justice, mercy, and redemption prevailed. The fight continues—but today, we celebrate.”

Per CBS News, Moore also released a statement along with attorney Jennifer Bonjean: “The Courts have demonstrated a complete unwillingness to consider Mr. Hoover’s considerable growth and complete rehabilitation. Despite the Court’s unwillingness to do the right thing, Mr. Hoover has been able to keep his voice alive through the incredible work of many advocates and supporters. Thankfully, Mr. Hoover’s pleas were heard by President Trump who took action to deliver justice for Mr. Hoover.”