LaRussell has built his career as an independent artist with a direct connection to his audience. His approach to music reflects personal growth and real-life experiences, shaping the way he engages with listeners.

“My journey has really allowed me to remain human and connect with my audience at a very human level. They don’t think I’m anything that I’m not. They see and accept me for who I show up as because I’ve kept them included in the process of me growing. I’ve become more family than a star to them, and it’s really allowed me to continue to scale and thrive.”

For LaRussell, being independent is about maintaining control over his work and the relationship he has with his fans.

“In my recent projects, the same elements are still important. Life and personal growth are always at the core of what I share. I always try to still make it fun and palatable when possible, but ultimately, I’m just sharing how I’m living, how I’m feeling, and what I’m thinking on these songs.”

His music reflects different stages of his life, with themes that remain consistent across his projects.

LaRussell recently partnered with Chase Freedom for Cashback Courts, an interactive fan event in San Francisco during NBA All-Star Weekend that featured live performances, celebrity showdowns and more.

“The partnership with Chase Freedom and performing at Cashback Courts came about through a shared vision of connecting with my community and creating meaningful experiences for fans and beyond, especially during one of the biggest festivals in the Bay Area. It’s not just about a performance—it’s about inspiring people, building connections, and creating moments that resonate with my fans, basketball fans, and Chase Freedom cardmembers. Being able to do that in my own backyard, in San Francisco, made it even more special and exciting.”

He saw the event as an example of how music and basketball share similar energy and engagement.

“Both worlds thrive on energy, community, and storytelling. When you bring fans into an experience that offers exclusive perks, moments to connect with others, meet NBA players, and be around those who share similar passions, you’re not just entertaining fans—you’re creating memories. Music and basketball both have the power to bring people together, and events like this with Chase Freedom amplify that connection.”