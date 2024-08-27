Indie horror movies typically go a bit outside the box compared to major releases. That could be attributed to their modest budgets, which leads to improvisation and a wild flow of creativity. That appears to be how filmmaking brothers Cameron and Colin Cairnes concocted the masterpiece that is Late Night with the Devil. While demonic possession is a common theme seen within the genre, the Cairnes brothers put a unique spin on their offering by making a game show the center of the madness.

Late Night with the Devil is shot partly in found-footage format and in real-time. It focuses on Jack Delroy (David Dastmalchian), a down-on-his-luck 1970s late-night talk show host. As he explores ways to boost ratings while competing with the likes of Johnny Carson, Delroy hatches a plan to introduce a special Halloween episode, though his scary plot becomes a bit too real, and the boost in viewership comes at a horrifying price. If you wanted to have Late Night with the Devil’s ending explained, we’ve got you covered. As we explore the gory conclusion, we must warn you, there are shocking spoilers ahead. Continue reading at your own risk.

What Is Jack Delroy’s Plan to Get Ratings?

Before the passing of Jack’s wife to lung cancer, he brings her on his “Night Owls” show in an effort to attract more viewers, to no avail. After her death, his desperation to succeed is still persistent, which leads him to another plan: a Halloween episode focused on the occult. As part of this show, he welcomes a young girl named Lilly, who can be easily possessed by demons. Paranormal skeptic Carmichael the Conjurer is also in attendance to witness the dangerous summoning of a demon to possess the child. The demon that the child is overtaken by, Mr. Wiggles, is weak, and soon wreaks havoc on the set. However, it seems that Jack is in over his head when he spots what appears to be his deceased wife during the playback of the possession’s tape.

In a twist that blurs the line between what’s real and the turmoil in Jack’s mind, Lilly becomes fully taken over by the demon, who then electrocutes her and reveals itself in the process. The evil spirit also kills Jack’s assistant Gus, Dr. Ross-Mitchell and Carmichael. However, Jack soon learns that the demon actually knows him and has caused the carnage to make good on their agreement. As the story unfolds, we learn that Jack made a deal with evil to secure his late-night fame in exchange for his wife. This was done so through Jack’s membership with The Grove Men’s Club, which also dabbles in the occult.

‘Late Night with the Devil’ Ending Explained

As the end nears and the gruesome murders have rocked Jack, his imagination and real life are officially one blur. However, what is apparent is that the troubled host has made a pact to become a star by any means, and that includes sacrificing humans. Unfortunately, those people are his wife, staff, and show guests.

In the mind-boggling last scene of Late Night with the Devil, Jack comes face-to-face with his ailing wife. Clearly another hallucination, he tries to comfort her in bed, where she is suddenly overcome with pain. It is at that moment that she pleads with Jack to kill her in order to end her suffering. He obliges, stabbing her once with a nearby sharp object. However, Jack snaps out of his vision, only to learn that he has actually stabbed Lilly to death.

Furthermore, he tries to a clear look at the mayhem of what was supposed to be his big break episode. Instead, there are sirens heard in the background before the screen cuts out.

Will There be a ‘Late Night with the Devil’ 2?

There is certainly room for a sequel, given the ending and several unanswered questions, such as what became of Jack once authorities arrived. Directors Cameron and Colin Cairnes have not ruled out a follow-up, though nothing has been confirmed either. The story is perfectly serviceable as a single entry of retro-flavored horror, but those who are wondering about the aftermath of Jack’s chaotic dealings and the doomed Night Owls will have to sit, wonder, and speculate.