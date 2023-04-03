Latto will be the first woman to headline the Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash in Atlanta this summer. The music festival, which is coming back for its 29th annual, will be held at State Farm Arena on June 22.
The rapper stopped by the radio station to make the announcement.
“It’s pressure for them, not me,” she said when the host asked her if there was pressure in being the first female headliner.
Latto added that special guests will be announced at a later date.
“I’m bringing out hellaaaaaaa special guests,” she teased on Instagram, before inviting her fans to secure a ticket.
Latto has collaborated with a variety of artists, including Jennifer Lopez and Usher just this year. She is currenlty promoting her latest single, a solo track titled “Sunday Service.”
Although the rapper will be the first woman to headline the music festival, it won’t be her first time performing at the event. Last year, Latto was featured as a surprise guest alongside Cardi B, NLE Choppa and 21 Savage.
This summer, Hot 107.9’s Birthday Bash will also feature performances by Grammy-winning rapper Killer Mike, Key Glock, Hunxho, Bossman DLow, Boosie Badazz, Tee Grizzley and Rob49. The event will pay homage to Atlanta’s Big Oomp Records, the city’s first independent record label, with rap pioneers Big Oomp and DJ Montay.