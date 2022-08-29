As Blavity reported, Yadira Ramirez worked at Waffle House for six years before she was fired in September for posting her video entry for Latto’s contest. The clip featured several of her coworkers, but she was the only person terminated. When she vented on TikTok, it quickly went viral.

“I just got fired cause of that video for Big Latto’s challenge. Yay. I’m glad I put six years in a company that would fire me in literally a day,” Ramirez said in her post.