Latto made good on her promise to fly out the winner of her “Brokey Challenge.” The rapper asked her fans to record a creative video of themselves at their jobs to her song “Brokey,” a song off her latest studio album, Sugar Honey Iced Tea. This was in response to some feeling that the track was a jab toward 9-to-5 workers.
As Blavity reported, Yadira Ramirez worked at Waffle House for six years before she was fired in September for posting her video entry for Latto’s contest. The clip featured several of her coworkers, but she was the only person terminated. When she vented on TikTok, it quickly went viral.
“I just got fired cause of that video for Big Latto’s challenge. Yay. I’m glad I put six years in a company that would fire me in literally a day,” Ramirez said in her post.
im so pissed. like yall don’t understand the bullshit i done through with this company to fire me over a video that was literally rooting on them. bs. straight bs.
Latto caught wind of the situation and selected Ramirez as the winner. She received $10,000 and a spot in the rapper’s music video for “Brokey.” So many folks were rooting for Ramirez in the comments section with some even joking that they wish they lost their jobs.
“The way ppl lives can change overnight due to social media and taking risk is so inspiring 🙌🏽 Congrats to her for doing wtf she wanted vs staying loyal to a job that never gave af 🧇,” one person wrote.
“Yeaaaaaa I’m a girls girl I’m happy for her !!! 😂,” another responded.
On Oct. 8, Latto posted several Instagram photos of her and Ramirez dolled up and wearing lingerie on a pink-themed set. But the major gag is that Latto is holding a plate of stacked waffles — a subliminal shot at Waffle House. Fans loved the implicit message.
“This so smart! As a Waffle House connoisseur, I’m so disappointed in them smh lol,” someone commented under the post.
“Not u posting waffles and she got fired from Waffle House …,” another person wrote.
Latto didn’t announce when the video for “Brokey” will drop, but fans are already anticipating its release due to Ramirez’s appearance.
The video was officially released on Friday, and also featured Rubi Rose, Alabama Barker, Desi Banks and more. The end of the video also seemed to tease the forthcoming video for “There She Go.”
