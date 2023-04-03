What circumstances led to Payne’s fatal fall?

Pablo Policicchio, the communications director for the Buenos Aires Security Ministry, shared details with The Associated Press about Payne’s death at the Casa Sur Hotel and what led to his fatal fall.

“[Payne] had jumped from the balcony of his room,” Policicchio said in a statement obtained by the outlet. Police rushed to the hotel in response to an emergency call just after 5 p.m. local time, he said, warning of an “aggressive man who could be under the influence of drugs or alcohol.”

Dozens of One Direction fans flocked to the hotel to send love, support and condolences to the star, who maintained an international fanbase as one of five members of what has been called “the world’s biggest boy band.”

BBC reported that Liam’s family also shared a statement: “We are heartbroken,” they told the outlet. “Liam will forever live in our hearts and we’ll remember him for his kind, funny and brave soul. We are supporting each other the best we can as a family and ask for privacy and space at this awful time.”