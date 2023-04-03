The tragic death of former One Direction singer Liam Payne sent shockwaves through the music industry and Hollywood after law enforcement in Buenos Aires confirmed Wednesday that the 31-year-old died after falling multiple stories from a hotel balcony.
What circumstances led to Payne’s fatal fall?
Pablo Policicchio, the communications director for the Buenos Aires Security Ministry, shared details with The Associated Press about Payne’s death at the Casa Sur Hotel and what led to his fatal fall.
“[Payne] had jumped from the balcony of his room,” Policicchio said in a statement obtained by the outlet. Police rushed to the hotel in response to an emergency call just after 5 p.m. local time, he said, warning of an “aggressive man who could be under the influence of drugs or alcohol.”
Dozens of One Direction fans flocked to the hotel to send love, support and condolences to the star, who maintained an international fanbase as one of five members of what has been called “the world’s biggest boy band.”
BBC reported that Liam’s family also shared a statement: “We are heartbroken,” they told the outlet. “Liam will forever live in our hearts and we’ll remember him for his kind, funny and brave soul. We are supporting each other the best we can as a family and ask for privacy and space at this awful time.”
Celebrities paid tribute to Payne on social media
According to People, tributes from actors, rappers, reality stars and journalists have been shared on both Instagram and X, formerly known as Twitter, including prayers, condolences and fond memories of Payne.
Ty Dolla $ign shared a photo of Payne to his Instagram Stories, writing, “Just talked to you 2 days ago my guy. Ima miss u fr fr sucio💔💔.”
Meanwhile, Juicy J took to X to write, “R.I.P. Liam Payne wow I can’t believe it prayers up for the family 🙏🏿”
Flavor Flav also shared his thoughts, writing, “RIP to Liam Payne,,, much too young 🙏🏾”
Payne left a heartfelt message to his son Bear months before his death.
According to E! News, a Snapchat video has resurfaced of Payne on his 31st birthday. In it, he shares a loving message to his 7-year-old son who he shared with his ex, singer Cheryl Cole.
“I didn’t get any dad socks yet,” Liam emotionally shares in the video. “But I am going to speak to my son in a little bit, which I’m really excited about. Bless him.”
Later in the video, he spoke highly of his son and how he looked just like him: “He’s getting so big now. He’s a big boy, and he looks like a mini-me, as if we needed any more me in the world.”