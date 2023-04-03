On Sept. 17, Malik playfully crashed Fallon’s monologue and had him play his latest single “Stardust” from his fourth studio album, Room Under The Stairs. Afterward, he exchanged coffee mugs with Fallon and waved to the crowd again before exiting the stage.

Malik left a note for Fallon: “Hey Jimmy, great to see you, mate. I’m going on my first-ever tour this autumn. So maybe when you’re done picking apples with your buds, you can come check out my Stairway to the Sky tour across the U.S. and U.K.”