Former One Direction member Zayn Malik appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to announce his first headlining tour.
On Sept. 17, Malik playfully crashed Fallon’s monologue and had him play his latest single “Stardust” from his fourth studio album, Room Under The Stairs. Afterward, he exchanged coffee mugs with Fallon and waved to the crowd again before exiting the stage.
Malik left a note for Fallon: “Hey Jimmy, great to see you, mate. I’m going on my first-ever tour this autumn. So maybe when you’re done picking apples with your buds, you can come check out my Stairway to the Sky tour across the U.S. and U.K.”
Popping up on The Tonight Show isn’t nothing new for Malik. Earlier this year, he pulled a similar stunt when he premiered his “What I Am” single and announced his album Room Under The Stairs.
Before making a surprise appearance on The Tonight Show on Tuesday, Malik shared a 24-second video titled “Tomorrow.” Knowing what we know now, it seems as though Malik was teasing his tour.
Tomorrow pic.twitter.com/vBQBf5lNAu
— zayn (@zaynmalik) September 17, 2024
On Wednesday, Malik shared the dates for his upcoming Stairway To The Sky tour, which kicks off on Oct. 23. Fans can purchase tickets through an early ZAYN VIP Key presale on Sept. 19. Tickets go on sale for the general public beginning on Sept. 21.
Stairway To The Sky tour dates:
Oct. 23 — San Francisco, CA at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
Oct. 25 — Las Vegas, NV at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
Oct. 27 — Los Angeles, CA at Shrine Expo Hall
Oct. 30 — Washington, D.C. at The Anthem
Nov. 2 — New York, NY at Hammerstein Ballroom
Nov. 20 — Edinburgh, UK at O2 Academy
Nov. 23 — Leeds, UK at O2 Academy
Nov. 24 — Manchester, UK at O2 Apollo
Nov. 26 — London, UK at Eventim Apollo
Nov. 29 — Wolverhampton, UK at Wolverhampton The Halls
Dec. 3 — Newcastle, UK at O2 City Hall