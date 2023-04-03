President Donald Trump has fired the head of the Library of Congress in an email sent on Thursday, according to the Associated Press. Carla Hayden was the first woman and the first Black person to occupy the position.

“Carla,” the Thursday email read. “On behalf of President Donald J. Trump, I am writing to inform you that your position as the Librarian of Congress is terminated effective immediately. Thank you for your service.”

What to know about Carla Hayden

Hayden was confirmed to the job by the Senate in 2016. Her 10-year term was set to expire next year. She graduated from Roosevelt University and the University of Chicago, and has led Baltimore’s library system prior to her role. Hayden was known for modernizing the Library and making it more accessible online and to rural communities.

“Libraries are the great equalizer,” she tweeted in April 2025, according to the Associated Press. “And when you have a free public library in particular,” she added, it’s an “opportunity center for people all walks of life, and you are giving them the opportunity to make choices on which information, entertainment and inspiration means the most to them.”

Hayden recently became the target of the American Accountability Foundation, a conservative group. American Accountability Foundation said she had been standing in opposition to Trump’s agenda and had been promoting children’s books featuring “radical” content.

“The current #LibrarianOfCongress Carla Hayden is woke, anti-Trump, and promotes trans-ing kids,” the group tweeted on Thursday, per American Accountability Foundation. “It’s time to get her OUT and hire a new guy for the job!”

Carla Hayden is one of the countless federal workers who have been fired by Trump

“Hayden has spent her entire career serving people — from helping kids learn to read to protecting some of our nation’s most precious treasures,” Democratic Rep. Joseph Morelle of New York said. “She is an American hero.”

“Enough is enough,” Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer of New York said of the recent wave of federal workers being first by Trump.

Over a half-dozen Pentagon top generals have been fired since January. The acting administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency was also pushed out yesterday after saying he disagreed with plans to dismantle the organization.

“Donald Trump’s unjust decision to fire Dr. Hayden in an email sent by a random political hack is a disgrace and the latest in his ongoing effort to ban books, whitewash American history and turn back the clock,” New York Democratic House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries said. “The Library of Congress is the People’s Library. There will be accountability for this unprecedented assault on the American way of life sooner rather than later.”

Robert Newlen, the principal deputy librarian, will be serving as acting librarian of Congress “until further instruction,” he said, according to the Associated Press. “I promise to keep everyone informed.”