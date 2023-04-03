The shooting and subsequent homicides stemmed from Lil Baby’s choice to film on a rival gang’s territory, Major Ralph Woolfolk of the Atlanta Police Department said during a Wednesday press conference, according to The Atlanta-Journal Constitution.

He also said that seven people had been arrested in connection to another shooting. In July 2024, 13-year-old boys Jakody Davis and Lamon Freeman were killed during a birthday party organized for Freeman. Police say the shooting was conducted as retribution for the rapper’s decision to film his music video in a rival gang’s territory.

Woolfolk described the incident as “gang violence that was orchestrated by adults. And the cowardly acts of an Atlanta-based rapper that decided to go into a rival gang stronghold in a place he knew he should not have been,” Billboard reported.