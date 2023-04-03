Atlanta police are alleging that Lil Baby played a role in sparking a gang war that led to multiple homicides. The rapper, whose real name is Dominique Jones, filmed a music video in May 2024. At the time, three men were shot while on set.
The shooting and subsequent homicides stemmed from Lil Baby’s choice to film on a rival gang’s territory, Major Ralph Woolfolk of the Atlanta Police Department said during a Wednesday press conference, according to The Atlanta-Journal Constitution.
He also said that seven people had been arrested in connection to another shooting. In July 2024, 13-year-old boys Jakody Davis and Lamon Freeman were killed during a birthday party organized for Freeman. Police say the shooting was conducted as retribution for the rapper’s decision to film his music video in a rival gang’s territory.
Woolfolk described the incident as “gang violence that was orchestrated by adults. And the cowardly acts of an Atlanta-based rapper that decided to go into a rival gang stronghold in a place he knew he should not have been,” Billboard reported.
Woolfolk said that multiple shootings and homicides have been tied back to Lil Baby’s music video shooting.
“This team will work relentlessly to hold you accountable,” he said in reference to the rapper.
Police say the group behind the July 2024 shooting is the Goodfellas street gang. The seven suspects arrested in connection to the July 2024 shooting are Ali Caldwell, DeKeitheon Mobley, Markus Crawford, Quiyontay Sanders, Tradon Crawford, Richard Hollis and Reginald Thomas.
Arrests were made after a monthslong wiretap investigation into the killing of the two 13-year-old boys. Police described Davis and Freeman as “good kids” who had no interactions with the police nor any gang affiliations. They were shot “indiscriminately” after fire was open at the building they were in at the time.
“There is still a $50,000 reward on the table for additional information in relationship to this case,” Woolfolk said, The Atlanta-Journal Constitution. Tips can be submitted anonymously by calling +1 404-577-8477, visiting www.stopcrimeatl.org or texting CSGA (2742) to 738477.