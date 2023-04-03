After watching his evolution alongside his reality star parents, Yandy Smith and Mendeecees Harris, on Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta, Mendeecees Jr., aka Lil Mendeecees, is carving his lane in the industry.
Lil Mendeecees, 18, walked in his first Parisian runway show for The Fur and Leather Centre. In true proud papa fashion, Mendeecees highlighted his son by posting an endearing video on Instagram, hyping him up.
“Somebody about to walk in their first show in Paris!! Wow what a great experience to witness 🙏🏽 @lilmendc,” Mendeecees wrote in the caption. He asked his namesake to strut and show off his outfit for the camera during the video.
View this post on Instagram
Yandy commented on the post, writing, “My big baby,” with multiple heart emoji.
During the trip, the father-son duo spent quality time together.
“@lilmendc thinks he’s flyer than me could you please tell him where he get it from!! School this young boy for me 🙏🏽🙏🏽 #ParisFrance 🇫🇷 #HarlemBaby,” the joyful dad said in a video caption.
View this post on Instagram
According to Essence, Mendeecees Jr. previously walked the runway for the Fur and Leather Centre in 2023 and for the Black-owned brand Milano Di Rouge the previous year.