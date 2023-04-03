Lil Nas X has dropped new music this week ahead of his upcoming album, which is believed to be titled Dreamboy. The artist, who has dropped singles sparingly in the past, decided to share five different songs over the span of just a few days, including the highly-anticipated “Hotbox,” which samples Pharrell and JAY-Z’s “Frontin’.”

Lil Nas X’s new songs and video

The 25-year-old artist released “Dreamboy,” “Big Dummy,” “Swish,” “Right There” ahead of “Hotbox.”

Art for each title appears to follow the same creative direction: a pink and white color scheme and imagery reminiscent of Barbie.

Lil Nas X also released two music videos. For “Hotbox,” he sings surrounded by men in a minimalistic pink and white decor. He is seen lounging in a pink pool, bowing and performing on top of giant-sized pink speakers.

“Right There!” shows the artist performing on an all-white music video set to a pink mic hanging from the ceiling.

“Look at the charts, who bigger than him? / I take the juice and I mix it with gin/ I take your b***h and I mix it with him,” he raps.

What to expect from Lil Nas X’s new era

The releases come months after he dropped his single “Light Again” and “Need Dat Boy” in November 2024. No word if those songs will appear on the album or count as a part of this era.

The artist also collaborated with Camila Cabello on her song, “He Knows” and Kevin Abstract on his song, “Tennessee.”

These recent releases also appear to mark a departure from previous titles that were subject to controversy for featuring religious imagery. It seems with the Dreamboy era, he has launched a rebrand of sorts.

“for so long ive tried to make every song get as much attention as possible. due to my fear of everyone saying im a flop or feeling like less,” he tweeted in November 2024, as Blavity reported. “but this time around im choosing my vision. do i hope my songs do well? YESS but they are coming regardless and im standing behind them !!”