Lil Nas X is reminding his fans he is one of the Barbz. The 24-year-old rapper released his remix to Nicki Minaj’s first single, “FTCU,” from her latest album, Pink Friday 2. He posted a video of himself sitting in the studio and freestyling a verse last week.
“We gone f*ck that club up / We gone throw some dubs up / If you broke, ain’t got no money, n**** shut the f*ck up / Shout out Miss Onika Tonya, that’s my mama, that’s on God / If you f*cking up the club, hit up Nas Maraj / I am in, and in and out of town, ATL underground I stay in the South, been in Houston mo’ than Bobby Brown / F*ck this society, I do things in my way / It’s Onika and Lil Nassy, it’s a Pinker Friday,” Lil Nas X rapped.
FTCU NAS MARAJ MIX 🦄 pic.twitter.com/W1vtA9qymN
— ✟ (@LilNasX) December 15, 2023
It is currently unclear if Lil Nas X’s verse will be featured as an official remix to Minaj’s “FTCU.” The rapper and songwriter has been increasingly present on social media recently. He updated his social media profile pictures and teased an upcoming song. It would be his first release since dropping his debut album, Montero, in 2021.
Lil Nas X has updated his profile picture across both X & Instagram pic.twitter.com/hVoVe4yXFl
— 𝙈𝘼𝙅𝙊𝙍 (@lilnasxmajor) December 9, 2023
Lil Nas X told his fans in February that they can expect a second album to drop soon.
“I love so many songs, plus I’m still in the studio making music, so it’s going be hard to pick,” he said on Feb. 20 when a fan asked how many tracks would be featured on the project.
idk i love so many songs plus i’m still in the studio making music so it’s gone be hard to pick
— ✟ (@LilNasX) February 20, 2023
The rapper added that he wants to build momentum toward the album release, which he appears to be doing now.
“I have to go bigger than before!” he teased.