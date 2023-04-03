Reginae was part of the girl group the OMG Girlz and has starred in various TV shows and films. She shared the valuable advice her father gave her about navigating the music industry.

“With him being in this industry since he was 12 years old, he taught me just to keep a thick skin, always be true to myself, never let no one tell me what I can and cannot do,” she said in an interview with People in 2023.

She also says that her family and siblings, who have always been in the public eye, do not let outside comments and negativity affect them. They “just know who they are,” she said.