Lil Wayne may be known for his career in the music industry but has also publicly celebrated his family life. The rapper has four children whom he shares with different partners. Recently, he performed at the AT&T Playoff Playlist Live event in Atlanta, and all four of his kids were there cheering him on.
Reginae, his eldest and only daughter, is 26 years old and was born from Lil Wayne’s marriage to Toya Johnson, according to Essence. He also has three sons, 16-year-old Dwayne III whom he had with Sarah Vivian, 15-year-old Kameron whom he shares with Lauren London and 15-year-old Neal whom he had with Nivea Hamilton.
“I do not play bout my brothers,” Reginae recently wrote alongside a photo of her and her three brothers she posted on Instagram.
Reginae was part of the girl group the OMG Girlz and has starred in various TV shows and films. She shared the valuable advice her father gave her about navigating the music industry.
“With him being in this industry since he was 12 years old, he taught me just to keep a thick skin, always be true to myself, never let no one tell me what I can and cannot do,” she said in an interview with People in 2023.
She also says that her family and siblings, who have always been in the public eye, do not let outside comments and negativity affect them. They “just know who they are,” she said.
Lil Wayne makes regular public appearances with his children, including basketball games.
“You’ll be able to see pictures of me and Kam courtside over the years. The kid, he knows so much about sports,” he said in 2023, according to Essence. “Everybody knows I love sports. Going to a game has been different over time. Going to a game with him, we damn near don’t even watch it because we know so much…You find that with each kid.”
Reginae noted how her father tries his best to be present despite having a busy schedule.
“I do feel like he’s trying because he provides for us a lot. Like, I understand that. But what I be telling him is, ‘Daddy, ok. We got that part. But let’s go somewhere, like, let’s go bowling. Let’s go to the movies,’” she told her mother Toya Johnson on T.I. & Tiny: Family Hustle in 2019. “Just things like that. We need memories.”