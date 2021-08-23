Lizzo returns after a break from music for her peace with the debut single and title track from her forthcoming fifth album, Love in Real Life.

The Grammy Award-winning artist enters an exciting era with the new track hinting at a rock album. The 36-year-old released the single with a creative music video.

The video opens with Lizzo singing, “Tonight, I might make an appearance since I look this fine, and plus, it’s been a while.”

The video quickly turns into a Michael Jackson “Thriller”-inspired nightmare as partygoers transform into zombies. As she dances with the entranced attendees, she sings, “By the end of the world, by the end of thе night/ Baby, come over herе, I need love in real life.”

She shared a snippet of the song with her Twitch viewers during her Valentine’s Day livestream.

That Lizzo snippet she dropped on her Twitch sounds like it’s gonna be one of them ones 🔥 pic.twitter.com/hVvlC8t7ah — Zak (@zakeekinlaw) February 28, 2025

“I want to introduce to you guys, the newest piece of content from the new era. I’ve been working on new music for the last two years,” Lizzo said during the livestream, per Rolling Stone. “I took my time and I did it right. The new era has begun today, right now, with you, my chat.”

Fans waiting for her musical return supported her online with positivity.

“lizzo comeback single was actually really good and I’m glad atlantic gave her a budget & push because that’s a HIT!!,” one tweeted with a GIF.

lizzo comeback single was actually really good and I'm glad atlantic gave her a budget & push because that's a HIT!! pic.twitter.com/UnIyWvOSXh — jay (@cyhrme) February 28, 2025

“lizzo is allergic to not making a hit with top tier visuals,” another commented with a snippet of the track’s music video.

lizzo is allergic to not making a hit with top tier visuals pic.twitter.com/I0Y7AZvfL1 — II PURE WANTED HONEY 🍯 (@purethiquekj) February 28, 2025

Another fan shared a more extended clip of the video and wrote, in part, “I never imagined Lizzo on a rock song. This caught me by surprise in a good way. This is good and she looks amazing too😭.”