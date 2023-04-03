According to 11Alive, The Common Market Southeast has awarded millions in state funds to Local Lands, a Black-owned and small family-operated pasture, to empower underserved communities and farmers.

EliYahu Ben Asa, Local Lands member and head farmer at Atlanta Harvest, an extension of the family’s farm, discussed the initiative and how it benefits Black farmers.

“As farmers, not just farmers, but Black farmers, we’re pillars of the community and people really look up to us and the way that we function,” he told 11Alive.