“It was such an honor to be nominated,” Eggleston said, according to the organization. “There are so many amazing student-athletes across the country who are going through their own journeys and their own hardships and finding ways to power through, find success and just grow as people. To be listed alongside some of these amazing student-athletes is incredible, and I’m so honored to have even been considered.”

The 23-year-old graduated with a degree in business administration and management. She was team captain for three years and helped her team win the 2022 NCAA Division I Women’s Volleyball Championship. It’s not Eggleston’s first time receiving a distinction for her role as a volleyball player. That same year, she was named the NCAA Championship Most Outstanding Player and the AVCA National Player of the Year.