NBC Chicago reported that over the past few days, fans across Lollapalooza’s social media channels were teased with clips from the Chicago Symphony Orchestra as they tried to guess some of the artists’ names that were being played by the musical group.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lollapalooza (@lollapalooza)

The artists were later confirmed in official social media posts announcing this year’s lineup.

Doechii, Tyler the Creator, Rüfüs Du Sol, Luke Combs, A$AP Rocky, Korn and Gracie Abrams are among the big names set to perform across eight stages at this year’s summer festival in Chicago’s Grant Park.