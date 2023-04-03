Chicago’s biggest music festival returns this summer with heavy hitters Sabrina Carpenter, Olivia Rodrigo, TWICE and other major acts set to headline Lollapalooza 2025.
NBC Chicago reported that over the past few days, fans across Lollapalooza’s social media channels were teased with clips from the Chicago Symphony Orchestra as they tried to guess some of the artists’ names that were being played by the musical group.
View this post on Instagram
The artists were later confirmed in official social media posts announcing this year’s lineup.
Doechii, Tyler the Creator, Rüfüs Du Sol, Luke Combs, A$AP Rocky, Korn and Gracie Abrams are among the big names set to perform across eight stages at this year’s summer festival in Chicago’s Grant Park.
More than 170 acts will perform at this year’s event
Other artists include Dom Dolla, Martin Garrix, Cage the Elephant, Clairo, The Marías, Djo, Dominic Fike, Bleachers, Wallows, Young Miko, Mk.Gee, Two Friends, T-Pain, Knock2, Foster the People, Still Woozy, Sierra Ferrell, Role Model, Finneas, Remi Wolf, Mau P, Royel Otis, Marina, Bladee and Barry Can’t Swim. Billboard reported that over 170 acts will perform this year.
Full lineup below:
LOLLA 2025 🤘
Presale starts Thursday, 3/20 at 10am CT with guaranteed lowest-price 4-Day Tickets for ONE HOUR ONLY.
Sign up now at https://t.co/bmjLHHMiVU pic.twitter.com/uHBtijG1vN
— Lollapalooza (@lollapalooza) March 18, 2025
This year, Lollapalooza will be held for four days, from July 31 to Aug. 3. The announcement went live on Tuesday, and fans can purchase four-day tickets during the pre-sale on Thursday at 10 a.m. CT.
According to Billboard, other options, such as one- or two-day tickets, will be available for purchase at a later date.