Outside of her budding career as a rap diva, Doechii has made appearances on RuPaul’s Drag Race, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert web series. Her flow, style and authenticity have made her a favorite of other famous MCs, such as heavy industry hitters like Kendrick Lamar, who said Doechii is “the hardest out.” The 26-year-old has been making music since at least 2016, so she’s no new fixture in the rap game. Her most recent album, Alligator Bites Never Heal has several viral songs, namely, “NISSAN ALTIMA” and “DENIAL IS A RIVER.”

If you haven’t yet tapped into her discography, you may recognize Doechii from her recent Grammy Award acceptance speech. It went viral thanks to the creative’s heartfelt message: “Black women out there, that are watching me right now… I want to tell you, you can do it. Anything is possible.” She continues to walk her talk and prove this to her fans by chasing her dreams tirelessly and always evolving her artistry. For those still getting familiar with the quick-witted lyricist, here’s an overview of Doechii’s life and career.

Fast Facts About Doechii

(Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images)

Full Name: Jaylah Ji’mya Hickmon

Birthdate: Aug. 14, 1998

Age: 26

Hometown/Origin: Tampa, Florida

Ethnicity/Nationality: African American

Height: 5’4

Zodiac Sign: Leo

How Did Jaylah Ji’mya Hickmon Become Famous?

Doechii was no stranger to music even at an early age. She was planning to become a professional choral singer, but fortunately for her fanbase, a friend convinced her to release her own creations. At the beginning of her career, around 2016, the Florida native was uploading covers to both YouTube and SoundCloud under the name Iamdoechii. She released her first song, “Girls” via SoundCloud that year and then self-funded her earlier projects.

Later on, social media had a lot to do with Doechii’s blow-up (and helps maintain her popularity now). Her 2020 independent album, Oh the Places You’ll Go has a song titled “Yucky Blucky Fruitcake” which went viral on TikTok in 2021 and even started a trend. At the time, TikTok users would play the song’s animated lyrics, “Doechii, why don’t introduce yourself to the class,” while sharing old pictures of themselves. The buzz from the viral moment caught the attention of Top Dawg Entertainment (TDE), a label that has signed big names like Kendrick Lamar, SZA, Isaiah Rashad and ScHoolboy Q. In 2022, Doechii became the first female rapper to sign with the label.

She’s been cranking out a consistently impressive and distinct sound ever since and is finally getting her flowers. But her TikTok popularity has not been the only time the internet has helped the trajectory of her career. Her recent performance on the Colbert Late Show has put her at the forefront of music lover’s minds and highlighted Black culture. From the intricate interlocked braids to her stage presence and overall versatility, Doechii isn’t taking her time in the spotlight for granted.

Who Are Doechii’s Parents?

Doechii’s mom made an appearance at the 2025 Grammys, which has many viewers and fans curious about her upbringing. According to People, the multi-talent is the child of Celesia Moore and rapper Snatcha Da Boss. Although Doechii grew up with her mom in a single-parent household, she felt the love from both of her parents. Her father’s passion for music and her mother’s unwavering support both contributed to the rap legend we see today.

At an early age, Doechii displayed a natural affinity for music. By age six, she was doing her first live auditions; at that point, her parents knew she was destined for greatness. Ultimately, who Doechii is today can be credited to her upbringing in Florida, the church and in a loving and encouraging family. Her support system is clearly proud of her, as was shown at the Grammys during her big performance.

TDE Artist Made Her Presence Felt at the 2025 Grammys

The self-proclaimed “Swamp Princess” has accomplished so much in her music career so far. She has made history as the first female rapper to be signed by TDE, changing the trajectory of her life forever. One of her more recent career milestones (an even more impressive display), saw Doechii both performing and winning an award at the Grammys.

On Feb. 3, she became the third woman to win the award for Best Rap Album since its introduction in 1989. She follows in the footsteps of Lauryn Hill who won in 1997 and Cardi B who also made history in 2019. The latter presented the award to Doechii, so the two legends stood side by side in a touching moment. Although shocked at her win, the rising starlet didn’t forget to give credit to all the people who helped her get to where she is today. She even released a single called “Nosebleeds,” that very day. The song masterfully encapsulates her confidence in her talents with the lyrics, “Errbody wanted to know what Doechii would do if she didn’t win. I guess we’ll never know.”

Questions People Also Ask About Doechii

Is Doechii Nigerian?

Some people have speculated that Doechii is of Nigerian descent. This assumption is due to her chosen stage name, which has a striking resemblance to a Nigerian name, Udochi. Some people with this moniker go by Dochi, so the assumption has some basis. However, the artist has not publicly confirmed any connections to Nigerian culture. So, the apparent link may simply be a coincidence.

Why Is She Called Doechii?

Doechii is a truly unique stage name. The rapper has talked about how she chose it a few times over the years, most notably on The Breakfast Club. At the time, she delved deep and shared that the name came from a dark time in her life. As a victim of bullying at a young age, she created a character that she named Doechii, to protect herself. This character that she created in sixth grade gave her a chance to proudly be who she is without fear.

Why Does Doechii Wear Tape?

Doechii has a unique style that transcends categorization. Despite this, there has been a wealth of people online who have questioned her stylistic choices. Most notably, people are curious about the face tape she dons at public appearances and during performances, which has become a fashion statement.

She is very transparent about her choice. According to Doechii’s TikTok, “The face tapes, are there on purpose… Because, it’s c*nt.” This sentiment points to how she is well known for presenting herself authentically and radically. She is also a bisexual artist who gathers inspiration from the LGBTQIA+ community; face tape has been commonly used by drag queens and kings for decades.