On August 8, the former The Real co-host took to Instagram to share the sad news with her fans on social media. She posted a photo of herself embracing her mother.

Her caption read, “Momma Love passed peacefully yesterday… She lived life by her own rules which is what made me live my life the same way.. I found so much peace having gone through her things and seeing the life that she made for herself…I celebrate her life and will remember the good times forever!!! Love you Momma!!!! At this time me and the fam are kindly asking for prayers and privacy to grieve. #RIP.”