On August 8, the former The Real co-host took to Instagram to share the sad news with her fans on social media. She posted a photo of herself embracing her mother.
Her caption read, “Momma Love passed peacefully yesterday… She lived life by her own rules which is what made me live my life the same way.. I found so much peace having gone through her things and seeing the life that she made for herself…I celebrate her life and will remember the good times forever!!! Love you Momma!!!! At this time me and the fam are kindly asking for prayers and privacy to grieve. #RIP.”
According to People, Love honored her mother during an episode of The Real back in 2015. The tribute video highlighted her mother’s work ethic to make ends meet in Detroit’s Brewster-Douglass Housing Projects.
“I was born in the Brewster projects to a single mother. We never had much money but she did the best that she could,” Love told the audience at the time. “Mama, I know what you did for me. I love very much — very, very, very much.”
She added, “And we didn’t know how to read very well and my mother didn’t have much money but what my mother did do was make me join a book club and every month, I would get a book and this book right here taught me how to read. That’s all that I can say. You’re beautiful. I love you so much and I’ll see you soon. So I just want to thank her and Dr. Seuss.”
Some of Love’s famous pals sent well wishes. Eboni K. Williams commented, “So much love and light to you Loni,” while Kelly Rowland wrote, “Sending you big hugs & prayers.”
The 53-year-old comedian did not disclose her mother’s cause of death; it is also unknown how old she was at the time of her passing.