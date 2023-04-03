Dwayne Coleman, a high schooler and super heavyweight powerlifter, set a new record at the LHSAA state championships on Saturday. The event, which took place at the Cajundome in Lafayette, saw Coleman complete a three-squat rotation.
He lifted a total of 2,005 pounds, which included a squat of 875 pounds, a bench press of 500 pounds and a deadlift of 630, according to Nola.com. The Salmen, Louisiana native secured the state record and became Louisiana’s strongest high school lifter of all time.
Biggest Squat in Louisiana High School History!
845lbs!
Dwayne Coleman
Salmen High School #STRONG #LHSAA #LHSPLA pic.twitter.com/eyd5hVj9AM
— Macho Camacho (@MrCoachWilson) March 23, 2024
Coleman received the award for Outstanding Lifter for the Division II boys meets. He tied for 10th in the team standings, according to GeauxPreps.com.
The senior surpassed the previous record set by Woodlawn’s Mehki Smith, who squatted 715 pounds while competing for a Division I title, according to The Bleacher Report.