Lowe’s announced this week that it’s acquiring Artisan Design Group, the company that produces flooring, cabinets and countertops, for $1.325 billion.

According to Lowe’s, the deal will become official in the second quarter of 2025.

What is the Artisan Design Group?

Artisan Design Group is widely regarded as a premium interior design producer, providing residential interior services across the country. The Dallas-based company brought in about $1.8 billion in 2024, per Fox 4 News. ADG owns 132 facilities for distribution, design and service across 18 states, USA Today reported.

What does Lowe’s aim to accomplish by acquiring Artisan Design Group?

Lowe’s said the acquisition of ADG will help expand the business significantly, bringing in more than $50 million.

“With more than 18 million homes needed in the United States by 2033, we expect new home construction will be a major driver of Pro planned spend for the next decade,” Marvin R. Ellison, Lowe’s chairman, president and CEO, said in a statement, per USA TODAY. “The acquisition of ADG allows us to build on our momentum with Pro planned spend and is expected to expand our total addressable market by approximately $50 billion.”

The latest move from Lowe’s comes after its rival Home Depot purchased SRS Distribution for $18 billion in 2024. Home Depot announced at that time that SRS “is a leader with the specialty trade PRO in roofing, landscaping, and pool.” Lowe’s added that the acquisition complements the “Pro capabilities Home Depot is already building and will help us better serve complex project purchases.”

As Blavity reported, Lowe’s has continued to operate while many other stores have been facing closures in recent months. Companies like Party City, Big Lots, Walgreens Boots Alliance, 7-Eleven and Macy’s faced closures in 2024. According to Coresight Research, which released a report in January, about 15,000 closures from major companies are expected in 2025 while President Donald Trump threatens to impose tariffs that could effect the stock market and economy.