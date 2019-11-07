Home improvement retailer Lowe’s will close for 24 hours on April 25.

According to Fox 5 DC, the company announced the news on Monday and explained it as an effort to offer workers a spring vacation and to observe “continued dedication to serving customers.”

“I’m extremely proud of the commitment of our 300,000 associates who support our communities while providing excellent customer service not only in spring – but all year-round,” Marvin Ellison, Lowe’s chairman and CEO, said in a statement. “In recognition of our teams’ continued hard work, we are pleased to provide a well-deserved day off so they can spend Easter with their loved ones.”

The company will be closed for Easter Sunday.

Here’s what you need to know about the closure and other stores observing the Easter holiday this year.

Lowe’s has closed for Easter for the last four years

According to the company, even though Easter is not a federal holiday, Lowe’s has observed the occasion by closing its stores for the previous four years. As of March, there are 1,751 Lowe’s locations in the U.S. that will close for Easter, Newsweek reported.

The store’s daily operational hours are from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. local time. The outlet mentioned that the Lowe’s website will remain active on Easter.

Lowe’s decision to close on Easter may be a business effort as well as an altruistic one. Easter Sunday is often a slow day for retailers — foot traffic is often lower than on other weekends, especially in the morning. Easter Sunday will likely be no different.

Customers are encouraged to check their local stores for more information about hours.

Other stores that observe the Easter holiday

Though chains like Walmart, CVS, and Trader Joe’s opt to stay open during Easter, Lowe’s joins the likes of several other retailers that observe the holiday, including Target, Costco, Sam’s Club, Best Buy and Aldi.

For some retailers, like Ace Hardware, Sephora, Gap, Old Navy, Banana Republic and Athleta, operational hours will vary, and customers should check with their local stores for more information, USA Today reported.

Lowe’s temporary closure comes as other chains face permanent ones

As Lowe’s plans a temporary closure for Easter, many other chains have had to close their doors permanently in recent years, Fast Company reported. According to a January report from Coresight Research, retail store closures may reach 15,000 in 2025 alone, a figure determined before President Donald Trump pursued tariffs that could have detrimental effects on the stock market and economy.

Chains like Party City, Big Lots, Walgreens Boots Alliance, 7-Eleven, and Macy’s saw massive closures in 2024. As Blavity reported last month, fast fashion company Forever 21 filed for bankruptcy for a second time and may be facing future closures.