French-American rapper and social media star Lucas Coly has died at age 27, according to his longtime manager in an Instagram post.
According to US Weekly, Coly’s manager confirmed the news on Thursday with an Instagram photo of the hip-hop artist smoking outside.
Coly’s manager speaks out.
“Rest in peace @iamlucascoly I love you bro. My heart is ripped in half. Wait for me up there 🙏,” Coly’s manager wrote in the caption. He later edited the post and changed it to a red heart emoji.
The manager shared a second post, with a heartfelt message about his client and friend and how the news of Coly’s passing had affected him.
“Being your manager was one of the reasons I stayed here,” the executive and manager said in the caption before changing it to “My brother.”
“There’s a hole in my heart right now Lucas,” he continued. “We used to speak on our struggles all the time but smile for the fans. So many people hurt us again and again but we had each other. I don’t know what to do now. I’d be a hypocrite if I told you not to, and I go and do the same.”
The manager concluded his message and wrote, “Honestly, Lucas it hasn’t set in yet because I refuse to believe you are gone. Heart ripped to shreds. God send him back here. Please 💔 I’m broken over here #riplucascoly #checkonyourfriends.”
A third Instagram post was shared with the caption “Check on your loved ones,” per US Weekly, but the manager has taken it down.
US Weekly also confirmed that the manager mentioned Coly’s girlfriend, Amber, in a now-deleted Facebook post.
“Amber will confirm the news when she is ready,” the manager wrote. “Please give her time to process and heal. When the funeral arrangements are set.”
Coly posted to his Instagram stories several hours before his death writing, “I love ya’ll” with an orange heart emoji, according to US Weekly.
No other details regarding Coly’s death were made public.
Fans have shared their thoughts and prayers on social media.
Page Six reported that several of the rapper’s fans took to X, formerly known as Twitter, and shared their thoughts, prayers and condolences to his family and friends.
“I just woke up they saying lucas coly dead let me go back to sleep and try again,” one social media user wrote.
“My heart breaks for lucas coly family, friends, and girlfriend. that’s extremely sad that he lost his battle to depression and I hate that so many ppl are making a joke out of it,” another wrote.
“Heartbreaking news… gone way too soon. 💔 Rest in peace, #LucasColy. Your talent and spirit will never be forgotten. 🙏 #majmobers,” a third user wrote.
Coly’s music led to his fame on social media.
According to NBC New York, Coly rose to fame on Vine nearly a decade ago when he started sharing videos of himself rapping in English and French. He moved from Paris to the United States when he was 8.
He then developed a large social media following on Instagram and his YouTube channel. Coly also had a joint page with his girlfriend in 2017.
Coly’s breakout song “I Just Wanna” became a hit with over 15 million views on his social media sites. He had other songs like “Break Ya Back” and “My Lil Shawty.”