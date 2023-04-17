Rich Homie Quan has died at just 34 years old on Sept. 5. The cause of death is unknown at this time, but it’s believed that he died from a drug overdose in his Atlanta home.
His family is “shattered and heartbroken by his sudden death” and “desperately searching for answers,” according to TMZ.
Quavo and Jacquees were among the first to send their condolences.
“Rest in Peace my brother Rich Homie Quan. I love you for Life. #Richgang,” Jacquees wrote.
Quavo shares a photo of himself, Takeoff, Young Thug, Rich Homie Quan and Offset: "May God be with US never saw this being apart of our journey" pic.twitter.com/DzsSCNZSpZ
— philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) September 5, 2024
Rest in Peace my brother Rich Homie Quan. I love you for Life. #Richgang
— King Of R&B (@Jacquees) September 5, 2024
Born Dequantes Devontay Lamar, Rich Homie Quan is best known for 2014’s “Type of Way” and 2015’s “Flex (Ooh, Ooh, Ooh).” The rapper was also a member of the hip-hop collective Rich Gang, which also consisted of Young Thug and Birdman. In 2022, he launched his own label Rich Homie Entertainment intending to release music independently.
Upon the release of “Type of Way,” The New York Times wrote that Rich Homie Quan was “part of Atlanta’s rising generation of rappers — think Future, Young Thug, Young Scooter — who deliver lines with melody and heart, like singers on the verge of a breakdown.”
Rich Homie Quan briefly attended Fort Valley State University in Georgia but dropped out after two weeks.
“I never saw myself going this far with music. Music was just a hobby at first. I never saw myself being on stage and rocking out shows,” he said in a 2014 interview with XXL. “After I got out of jail, I started to take it more serious and that’s when my dream came true.”