Luigi Mangione‘s attorneys are raising concerns about prosecutors accessing his private health information. The latest information, revealed in a court filing on Thursday, states that prosecutors at the Manhattan district attorney’s office are violating Mangione’s rights as he awaits trial for allegedly shooting UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

“The District Attorney has subpoenaed Mr Mangione’s health insurer, and, if their account is to be believed, they partially reviewed confidential, private, protected documents that the District Attorney readily admits are protected by the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act. There is no question that the District Attorney has no right to possess or review these documents,” the filing stated, per ABC News.

Mangione’s attorneys add that prosecutors not only violated HIPPA, but also intentionally violated his doctor-patient privilege.

Luigi Mangione’s private health data was accessed by prosecutors

Per CNN, prosecutors accessed over 120 pages of Mangione’s health information. The documents included “different diagnoses as well as specific medical complaints made by Mr. Mangione,” the filing stated. Neither the court nor the defense was aware of prosecutors accessing the documents, attorneys added.

Prosecutors said they asked for limited information from Mangione’s health insurer, Aetna. They added that Aetna sent additional information by mistake, but prosecutors deleted the materials quickly and relayed the incident to the defense and the court.

What’s next for Luigi Mangione after pleading not guilty?

Mangione, who is accused of fatally shooting Thompson in Manhattan last year, has pleaded not guilty to federal and state charges. The 27-year-old faces the possibility of the death penalty if convicted. Prosecutors argue that Mangione murdered Thompson to make a statement against corporate greed.