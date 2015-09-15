Appearing on the Tamron Hall talk show Thursday with his The Chi co-star Lynn Whitfield, Luke James got teary-eyed when discussing his personal fatherhood journey. Last year, James revealed that he would be the father of a baby boy.

When Hall asked James to describe the journey, James said, “It’s everything….everything. Life has just opened up, you know. So I’m just grateful.”

Hall noted the connection between James and Whitfield as she supported him in the moment, as he affectionally referred to her as “mother.” Both are from Louisiana and James worked with Whitfield’s daughter before.

Check out the episode preview below.

James also recently spoke to Blavity’s Shadow and Act about the return of The Chi Season 6.

On his character’s storyline, he said, “Victor, he’s searching for answers to find more about himself to do better than what he’s done before. To put peace and love into a community that he, in a sense, helped, in a way, in his early days, trying to be a better role model for his brother. He’s looking for another chapter in his life and a sense of purpose. And, in a way, an identity. Ultimately, just a safe space to feel loved and cherished and able to breathe freely.”