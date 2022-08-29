Since her debut single, 2015’s “Know Me Better,” part of singer-songwriter Mabel‘s appeal is the ability to reinvent herself flawlessly. With her punk singer mother, Neneh Cherry, and father, producer Cameron McVey, and growing up with the influence of hip-hop, her artistic outlook was shaped without bounds.

Her 2017 EP, Ivy to Roses, showcased her love of pop and R&B. The UK chart-hitting lead single, “Finders Keepers,” featured rapper Kojo Funds. Mabel replicated success in 2019 with her debut album, High Expectations, where its lead single, “Don’t Call Me Up,” peaked at No. 3 on the UK Singles chart and became the singer’s first single to make it to the Billboard Hot 100.

After building her stateside fanbase with her pop hits, Mabel took a break and has remerged with her R&B roots front and center.

Her new single, “Vitamins,” is a sultry contrast to the catchy, upbeat songs her fans may be used to.

Mabel worked with super-producer Tommy Brown (Ariana Grande, Victoria Monét) on the track, which she considers an ode to the man she loves.

“It’s a reminder to the man that I love to take care of himself but also that in difficult times, I’ll always be there in his corner. I dedicate the record to my uncle, David Cherry, who passed away while making this song. He was a musician, and I felt him guiding me musically during the session to be braver and bolder with my songwriting,” she said.

As she finished the summer with a world tour, Blavity caught up with the 28-year-old singer to speak about new music, new markets and returning to R&B.