Since her debut single, 2015’s “Know Me Better,” part of singer-songwriter Mabel‘s appeal is the ability to reinvent herself flawlessly. With her punk singer mother, Neneh Cherry, and father, producer Cameron McVey, and growing up with the influence of hip-hop, her artistic outlook was shaped without bounds.
Her 2017 EP, Ivy to Roses, showcased her love of pop and R&B. The UK chart-hitting lead single, “Finders Keepers,” featured rapper Kojo Funds. Mabel replicated success in 2019 with her debut album, High Expectations, where its lead single, “Don’t Call Me Up,” peaked at No. 3 on the UK Singles chart and became the singer’s first single to make it to the Billboard Hot 100.
After building her stateside fanbase with her pop hits, Mabel took a break and has remerged with her R&B roots front and center.
Her new single, “Vitamins,” is a sultry contrast to the catchy, upbeat songs her fans may be used to.
Mabel worked with super-producer Tommy Brown (Ariana Grande, Victoria Monét) on the track, which she considers an ode to the man she loves.
“It’s a reminder to the man that I love to take care of himself but also that in difficult times, I’ll always be there in his corner. I dedicate the record to my uncle, David Cherry, who passed away while making this song. He was a musician, and I felt him guiding me musically during the session to be braver and bolder with my songwriting,” she said.
As she finished the summer with a world tour, Blavity caught up with the 28-year-old singer to speak about new music, new markets and returning to R&B.
When did you know music was your calling?
Mabel: I knew when I was very young! I started writing my own songs when I was about 5 years old, and from then on, I knew that that was what I wanted to do.
You have an eclectic sound that mixes pop, R&B and house music. Who were some of your musical influences growing up?
Growing up, I was mainly inspired by R&B —Aaliyah, Destiny’s Child, Justin Timberlake and Lauryn Hill. Moving into other genres came later as I wanted to experiment, but R&B will always be my first love.
How would you describe Mabel as an artist to new listeners?
I would say that I’m a mix of a lot of different genres and cultures that are all rooted in soulful storytelling. Organized chaos is usually what I say my music is!
You’ve seen so much success in the U.K. How has the transition to the U.S. market been? What’s the reception?
Breaking America is important to me, but I still have a long way to go outside of the U.K. This next project is reallyabout making the music travel. I absolutely love working in America, and I’ve made a lot of music there over the last few years!
Along with”Vitamins,” you have another single, “Female Intuition.” What does the term mean to you?
Female intuition to me means trusting my instincts and taking control of my journey. My intuition has been my anchor and compass over the last few years; the record embodies that!
Your recent music has been dubbed your “return to R&B.” How does that resonate with you as an artist?
Returning to R&B means going back to my roots. That’s where my musical journey started, so I think the fans and myself were eager for me to explore that again after years of experimentation.
Are there artists who would be an ideal collab for you?
There are so many people I would love to collaborate with. Doja Cat, Ty Dolla Sign and Victoria Monét are a few artists I’m obsessed with.
How do you hope new and old fans receive your current R&B-era music?
I hope they see the authenticity in what I’m doing now and how much I love it. For the old fans, even though I’ve gone back to my roots, there’s also an elevation in the R&B I’m making now, so I hope they see that, too.
What are you working on next and looking forward to?
I’m working on a longer project, so I’m super excited for people to hear that when the time is right. Touring and performing are also my favorite things, so I can’t wait for the new music to take shape in a live show!