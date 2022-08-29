Actress Maia Campbell made a name for herself in the ’90s thanks to her talent and natural beauty. She was most known for her role as Tiffany on the hit TV sitcom In The House, which she starred in with LL Cool J.

Campbell’s life took a turn and spiraled out of control when she began using drugs intensively. She’s been very candid about her journey with addiction, which resulted in jail time and losing custody of her daughter. In 2012, she appeared as a guest on OWN’s Iyanla Fix My Life.

Maia Campbell shared a heartwarming Instagram photo

Over the weekend, Campbell posted an Instagram photo of her and celebrity hairstylist and makeup artist Jasyson Glenn. She appeared radiant and refreshed.

The photo was the first Campbell had shared of herself on Instagram since May 2017, causing an outpouring of encouragement from her supporters.

“So proud of you! The and bounce back is REAL! God is truly amazing,” one fan commented.

“😍😍😍😍 LOOK AT GOD 🙏🏾,” another person added.

“I’m really gonna cry. You’ve literally been in my prayers for years. My first representation of seeing a brownskin girl really make it ❤️this makes my heart so happy to see that forever glow,” someone else wrote.

Maia Campbell says she wants to collaborate with Tyler Perry

Overwhelmed by the public’s love, Campbell followed up with a video to confirm that she was doing well, accompanied by the caption: “Thank you all for the love and support ❤️❤️❤️ more to come.”

“Hey everybody! Thanks for checking in and wondering if I’m okay,” she began. “I’m doing great! I just wanted you to know that.”

She also teased what her futures look like. One of her wishes is to work with Tyler Perry and develop a movie based on her mother Bebe Moore Campbell’s 2005 book, 72 Hour Hold.

“Everybody keeps asking me what I want to do with my career. And honestly, I could say that I really want to get in touch with Tyler Perry and have him produce my mother’s book 72 Hour Hold,” Campbell said. “It was a monumental book for me. It was a New York Times Best Seller, and July is Mental Health Awareness Month, so I’m still on that campaign.”

Campbell ended the video by requesting continued prayers as she aims to stay on a successful path of recovery.

“Keep me up in prayer and thank you for praying for me,” she said. “And I’m going to do my best to keep you guys happy. I’ll see you soon. Bye!”