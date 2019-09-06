Mo’Nique is once again voicing her disappointment with Tyler Perry. The veteran comedian recently sat down for an interview on the Wake Up With Red Grant show.

Mo’Nique said Perry is actually a better person when he’s playing as Madea.

“Madea is a far better human being because the principles and values that she stands on, once he goes back to Tyler Perry, he drops it off,” the comedian told Red Grant, according to Vibe.

She reflects on letter she wrote to Tyler Perry following Angie Stone’s funeral

Reflecting on the letter she recently wrote to Perry following Angie Stone’s funeral, Mo’Nique doubled down on calling Perry a hypocrite for talking about how the mistreatment Stone faced throughout her career.

“Angie Stone was a warrior,” Mo’Nique said. “Angie Stone was a fighter, baby and to watch that man up there be hypocritical over top of my sister? No sir. You cannot do that because if it was the other way around, I know my sister would’ve done the same damn thing. It’s like what you will not do is be a wolf in sheep’s clothing. I won’t allow that, Tyler Perry.”

The Oscar winner also questioned Perry’s acts of kindness.

“He does [do ‘such nice things for people’], but he gon’ make sure you damn well know about it,” Mo’Nique said. “When you do things from [your heart], that [should be] between you and the universe.”

Mo’Nique also cited Perry as the reason why she gained a reputation as an actress who’s difficult to work with.

“I’m not tryna dress it up. I’m too damn grown to be scared to say it out loud, but when that brother says ‘Oh she’s difficult to work with,’ people ran with that. It affected my career for 12 years,” she said. “What I will say is that people that have worked with me, nobody has ever said ‘Oh my God, she’s difficult to work with.’ And Tyler Perry a** ain’t never worked with me! So figure that out.”

What did Mo’Nique say in her open letter to Tyler Perry?

As Blavity reported, Mo’Nique wrote a lengthy Instagram post to address the “unsettling discrepancies in [Perry’s] actions towards” her.

“You expressed anger over Angie’s mistreatment,” she wrote. “Yet, you labeled me ‘difficult to work with,’ despite never having worked with me. How can you condemn poor treatment of others when you’ve imposed the same on me? We have audio of you admitting you were wrong.”

Mo’Nique also called out Perry for failing to give her the “public apology” he promised her circa 2016.

“In closing, I hope your words at Angie’s funeral inspire you to correct the wrongs done to my family and me,” she said. “You have the power to do so. As you’ve shared biblical teachings, please remember: ‘What will it profit a man to gain the whole world but lose his soul” (Mark 8:36). We await your response.”