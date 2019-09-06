“Mama” Mosie Burks, the legendary gospel singer who was a member of the Mississippi Mass Choir, has died at age 92, according to WAPT. The Mississippi Mass Choir confirmed the singer’s death via Facebook, saying, “It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of one of our beloved and legendary members, Mama Mosie Burks.”

The Mississippi Mass Choir remembers their beloved member as “a true Gospel pioneer” and “the unmistakable voice behind some of the Mississippi Mass Choir’s most cherished songs.” Those songs include “They Got the Word,” “I’m Not Tired Yet” and “This Morning When I Rose.”

“Her daughter confirmed her passing via Facebook, and we will keep everyone informed as memorial details are finalized,” the group stated. “Mama Mosie’s powerful voice, unshakable faith, and joyful spirit touched hearts around the world and helped define the sound and soul of the Mississippi Mass Choir. Please keep her family, friends, and the entire Mississippi Mass Choir family in your prayers during this difficult time. Her legacy will continue to inspire generations to come.”

‘Mama’ Mosie Burks fell in love with music at an early age

According to the MALACO Music Group, Burks found her passion when she learned guitar at age 12 and played at her local church in Forest, Mississippi. She grew up picking cotton with her parents to earn a living.

When she later moved to Jackson, Mississippi, Burks cleaned houses to raise money for college. However, Burks’ plans took a turn when her mother died at age 40. At that time, Burks’ father put her in charge of taking care of the younger children. That’s when she worked as a maid to help raise her siblings.

After getting married in her twenties, Burks started attending Tougaloo College to study voice. However, she faced another tragedy when her husband became seriously injured in a hit-and-run accident and died in 1984 after experiencing health issues for years. Burks started working with the South Central Bell Telephone Company after the tragedy and spent part of her time singing in churches.

When did ‘Mama’ Mosie Burks join the Mississippi Mass Choir?

The Mississippi native married in 1992 and planned to spend some time traveling with her husband. Around the same time, she received an offer from Frank Williams, who asked her to join his Mississippi Mass Choir. Burks initially turned down the offer.

When Williams died a short time later, his widow Katrina once again offered Burks a chance to join the choir. Burks accepted the offer this time and went on to become a legendary singer.